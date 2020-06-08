Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Maryland restaurant closes down after facing a massive backlash over owner’s racist Facebook posts

Published

1 min ago

on

About 100 protesters confronted a Maryland restaurant owner over his racist Facebook posts.

The demonstrators outside Vince’s Crabhouse held signs showing screenshots of the social media posts, and the firestorm astonished owner Vince Meyer, reported the Baltimore Sun.

“I went to bed what I thought was an honest business owner and woke up being demonized and just being called a straight-up racist,” Meyer said a few days ago in a social media video that was 8 minutes, 46 seconds long — the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck until he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstrators were angry that Meyer had joked June 1 on Facebook that protesters of police violence would not disturb social services agencies, as well as older racist posts.

“There is one place I bet the protesters/rioters won’t light on fire or break into or even block the road to …. the social services buildings,” Meyer posted, followed by four laughing emoji.

He also voiced support in 2012 of George Zimmerman, who shot and killed teenager Trayvon Martin.

“I hope this zimmerman guy is found not guilty [just saying],” he posted.

Protesters confronted Meyer with his past statements, and he acknowledged that about 75 percent of his customers were black.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, my posts were offensive, and I can’t take them back,” Meyer said. “I consider myself really close to the black community, and it’s really hitting home.”

“I can’t apologize because nobody’s going to accept it,” he added.

Fellow business owner Suzette Scott-Finnerty said she won’t be going back to Meyer’s restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That apology wasn’t sincere,” she said. “He’s sorry he got caught, he’s not sorry he said any of that. He’s sorry we’re out here peacefully holding him accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Real estate agent insists he’s not racist after wishing he could shoot Black people in gun-toting SnapChat video

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A real estate agent in Long Island, New York, has been fired in the wake of a racist rant he posted online regarding the protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Jared Aversano used a racial slur while holding an "assault-style" weapon and threatening looters, saying that he spent $1,300 on the weapon and wants to use it, News12 Long Island reports.

"My response to the looting and rioting that's going on? I wish a n*gga would," he says in the video.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Law and order’ evangelicals chastised by Christian columnist for ignoring police racism: ‘We created Derek Chauvin’

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Under a headline, "An Open Letter to My Fellow White Christians," New York Times contributing opinion columnist Margaret Renkl chastised Christians who are fiercely in the "law and order" camp when it comes to defending the police, for failing to come to grips with the fact that there is a strong racist element in policing in the country.

Along the way she said Christians need to look in their hearts and accept some responsibility for Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin who sits in jail for the killing of George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A Kentucky pastor said he’d sue Gov. Beshear to lift coronavirus restrictions — 17 members of his congregation now have COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

In response to the coronavirus crisis, many churches in the United States have promoted social distancing by temporarily replacing in-person services with online services. But an abundance of far-right white evangelicals have downplayed the dangers of coronavirus and continued to hold crowded in-person services. In Kentucky, according to the K105 website, a church that threatened to sue Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear over social distancing measures now has 17 members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image