Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: President Donald Trump foiled by softball question from Sean Hannity during Fox News interview

Published

11 mins ago

on

The leader of the free world was asked a softball question during an appearance Fox News.

Sean Hannity asked Trump about his “top priority items for a second term.”

But Trump could not answer.

Instead, he talked about talent being more important than experience, how he had not spent much time in Washington, DC before being elected president and called former National Secrurity Advisor John Bolton an “idiot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But he did not answer the question, and Hannity did not follow up, instead switching topics to whether Bolton should be prosecuted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH: President Donald Trump foiled by softball question from Sean Hannity during Fox News interview

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

The leader of the free world was asked a softball question during an appearance Fox News.

Sean Hannity asked Trump about his "top priority items for a second term."

But Trump could not answer.

Instead, he talked about talent being more important than experience, how he had not spent much time in Washington, DC before being elected president and called former National Secrurity Advisor John Bolton an "idiot."

But he did not answer the question, and Hannity did not follow up, instead switching topics to whether Bolton should be prosecuted.

Asked what his top priorities for a second term are, Trump can't name a single thing pic.twitter.com/fF6xXaDAy0

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump brags he is ‘the most perfect person’ during Fox News interview: ‘Isn’t it true?’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about being "perfect" during a Fox News appearance that was broadcast on Thursday evening.

"I think I am the probably -- a friend of mine said, 'you have to be the most perfect person.' Isn't that true?" Trump asked.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity then cut to a commercial break.

Watch:

"A friend of mine said, 'you have to be the most perfect person.' Isn't that true?" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/9OWptMZngV

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign manager in ‘quasi-quarantine’ after outbreak of COVID at Tulsa rally: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump's campaign manager is "working remotely" after the outbreak of coronavirus among staff who worked at the president's controversial rally in Tulsa.

"Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is one of a group of campaign staffers in quasi-quarantine after he attended a rally in Oklahoma last weekend where eight campaign aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus," The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image