WATCH: Protesters fell statue using rope and a skateboard — and throw it in the Mississippi River

Protesters in New Orleans took down a statue honoring a slave owner and threw it in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

“Two people have been apprehended and taken to New Orleans Police headquarters after a group of protesters took down the bust of John McDonogh in Duncan Plaza and tossed it into the Mississippi River on Saturday,” NOLA.com reports. “The bust was taken down after the Take Back Pride Motorcade rally, where hundreds of cars and bicycles rolled through New Orleans to protest police brutality, systemic racism, violence against black trans people, discrimination and other issues.”

Videos from the scene show a rope and skateboard being used to take down the statue.

Protestors, in a demonstration following the Pride Motorcade, took down the John McDonough bust in Duncan Plaza using a rope, skateboard and chisel? #nolaprotest pic.twitter.com/HRRjYFeO5Z — Roe (@row_yr_boat) June 13, 2020

Money shot pic.twitter.com/T7h6JbrkCY — 🥖🍞 Drew Michael Miranda (@drewmmiranda) June 13, 2020

Another statue of a slave owner relocated to a more appropriate venue. Bye John McDonogh! pic.twitter.com/dUjTLSD12L — TVDP (@sensitivepapi) June 13, 2020

Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasted the protesters for taking down the statue:

The City of New Orleans rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful. pic.twitter.com/CcAKfNFK5X — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 13, 2020