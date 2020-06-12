WATCH: Racist white woman unleashes her anger on a Black security guard for trying to help her

A white woman hurled racist abuse at a Black security guard after she was asked to leave a party at a San Diego apartment building.
Rodney Jackson was working outside the Pinnacle on Park apartment complex when the woman verbally attacked him as she was leaving the party, reported KGTV-TV.
“I was trying my best to diffuse the situation, and she just continued to antagonize,” said Jackson, who recorded the encounter. “It kind of caught me off guard because I’ve never dealt with anything like that before.”
The woman appeared to be intoxicated after she was asked to leave a resident’s party, Jackson said, and he offered to help.
“She went outside and started arguing with some people walking back, I asked her to come in the building, and I’ll call her a cab,” Jackson said.
That’s when the woman started using racial slurs.
“If you’re going to act like a n*gger, then I’m going to call you n*gger,” the woman shouts at Jackson. “I don’t f*cking care!”
Jackson remained calm as he asked the woman to stop using racist language, but the abuse continued.
“My mother and my grandmother, they raised me never to let anyone get me too upset to where it gets me out of character or changes the person that I am,” Jackson said. “They raised me to be a strong Black man.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.