Quantcast
WATCH: Racist white woman unleashes her anger on a Black security guard for trying to help her

Published

2 hours ago

on

A white woman hurled racist abuse at a Black security guard after she was asked to leave a party at a San Diego apartment building.

Rodney Jackson was working outside the Pinnacle on Park apartment complex when the woman verbally attacked him as she was leaving the party, reported KGTV-TV.

“I was trying my best to diffuse the situation, and she just continued to antagonize,” said Jackson, who recorded the encounter. “It kind of caught me off guard because I’ve never dealt with anything like that before.”

The woman appeared to be intoxicated after she was asked to leave a resident’s party, Jackson said, and he offered to help.

“She went outside and started arguing with some people walking back, I asked her to come in the building, and I’ll call her a cab,” Jackson said.

That’s when the woman started using racial slurs.

“If you’re going to act like a n*gger, then I’m going to call you n*gger,” the woman shouts at Jackson. “I don’t f*cking care!”

Jackson remained calm as he asked the woman to stop using racist language, but the abuse continued.

“My mother and my grandmother, they raised me never to let anyone get me too upset to where it gets me out of character or changes the person that I am,” Jackson said. “They raised me to be a strong Black man.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
