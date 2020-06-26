Quantcast
WATCH: Reporter calls out Mike Pence to his face over contradictory messages on social distancing

Published

2 mins ago

on

During a press briefing held by the White House coronavirus task force, a reporter directly challenged Vice President Mike Pence over the actions of his administration as opposed to the guidelines they’re issuing to combat the coronavirus.

“It really does sound though like you’re saying, ‘Do as we say, not as we do,'” the reporter said. “You’re telling people to listen to local officials, but in Tulsa you defied local health officials — to have an event that even though you say didn’t result in a spike, dozens of Secret Service agents, dozens of campaign staffers are now quarantined after positive tests. And then in Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, you packed a church with young people who weren’t wearing masks. So how can you say the [Trump campaign] is not part of the problem that Dr. Fauci laid out.”

“Well, I want to remind you again that freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States,” Pence replied.

Watch the full exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
June 26, 2020

