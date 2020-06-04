Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Senator Cory Booker delivers emotional speech after Rand Paul holds up anti-lynching legislation

Published

13 mins ago

on

It was reported Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only barrier to passing anti-lynching legislation.

Paul argued in his statement to the media that he thinks the language would turn lesser crimes into being considered a lynching. So he wants to edit the bill so that it would only qualify “serious bodily injury standard” that would only make it a hate crime if it’s a “substantial risk of death and extreme physical pain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to take to the Senate floor with a fiery speech imploring his colleagues to act.

“This idea that someone would be brought up on lynching charges for slapping is absurd,” said Booker.

“I do not need my colleague, the senator from Kentucky, to tell me about one lynching in this country,” he went on. “I’ve stood in the museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and watched African American families weeping at the stories of pregnant women lynched in this country and their babies ripped out of them while this body did nothing. I can hear the screams as this body and membership can of the unanswered cries for justice of our ancestors. Every one of us is sensitive to that anguish, to that pain, as is the senator from Kentucky. And this week, the senator from Kentucky mentioned the colleague Justin Amash. I want to tell my colleagues on both sides of the aisle he is one of only four congressmen of the 435 to vote against the antilynching bill. That means this bill was supported by the leader of the Democrats, the speaker of the House. It was supported by the leader of the Republicans, the whip of the Republicans, the whip of the Democrats. 400-plus votes supported this.”

Booker said that surely if the bill was so “wrong” then the GOP leadership would stand up against it in unison. Instead, Paul is an outlier.

“If this bill is wrong, 99 senators are wrong. If this bill is wrong, then the NAACP is wrong,” he went on. “If this bill is wrong, then the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights is wrong. If this bill is wrong, then the Urban League of America is wrong. Legal organizations, civil rights organizations, Democrats and Republicans — tell me another time when 500-plus congresspeople, Democrats, Republicans, House members, and senators come together in a chorus of conviction and say now is the time in America that we condemn the dark history of our past and actually pass anti-lynching legislation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s one man that is “standing in the way of the law of the land changing because of a difference of interpretation.”

Watch the full speech below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Senator Cory Booker delivers emotional speech after Rand Paul holds up anti-lynching legislation

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

It was reported Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only barrier to passing anti-lynching legislation.

Paul argued in his statement to the media that he thinks the language would turn lesser crimes into being considered a lynching. So he wants to edit the bill so that it would only qualify “serious bodily injury standard” that would only make it a hate crime if it’s a “substantial risk of death and extreme physical pain.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Man threatens New York protesters with knives strapped to his arm

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

In a wild moment that was caught on video, a New York man can be seen emerging from his truck to confront protesters, armed with some sort of multi-pronged blade contraption attached to his arm.

Posts on Twitter allege that the man "tried to run over protestors," although there's no video available to indicate that. In the video, the man accuses the protesters of throwing things at his car.

Speaking to the Queens Eagle, a witness to the incident said the “kids [were] just calmly protesting by just placing signs and posters, all of the sudden the guy started insulting them and the kids just started talking back defending their beliefs.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Retired Marine Corps general warns: Trump’s actions may signal the ‘end of the American experiment’

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

With many U.S. cities having suffered civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, President Donald Trump has called for the use of active-duty military troops in order to put down the unrest — and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas joined him in that recommendation in a widely criticized op-ed published by the New York Times on June 3. But John Allen, president of the Brookings Institution and a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, finds Trump’s recommendation to be incredibly disturbing and slams him in a scathing Foreign Policy article.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image