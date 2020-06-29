Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Susan Rice says officials who did not brief Trump on Russian plot ‘should be run out of the White House’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice had harsh words if administration officials did not brief President Donald Trump on Russia reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Rice was interviewed by the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC.

“So, let me explain this. Intelligence comes in, if it’s put in the President’s Daily Briefing, which is a short but important summary of the most important information, it’s provided to the president, the vice president, the National Security Adviser, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, on down,” Rice explained. “Everybody in the senior national security team gets this briefing six out of seven days a week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So even if the president doesn’t read his PDB, as it’s known, which apparently he doesn’t often do, then surely someone around him would come in with this information and make sure that he was aware,” she continued.

“If I had been National Security Adviser and we received this kind of report, of an arch adversary trying to kill U.S. forces, the first thing I would do is walk into the Oval Office and say, ‘Mr. president, we have extremely troubling information that the Russians are trying to slaughter American forces by paying bounties to the Taliban. I will work with the intelligence community to chase this down and try to ensure that our information is solid. I will convene the National Security Council principles to work up options for you to respond, but please understand how serious this is.'”

“And then, Rachel, if down the road he decides he wants to call Vladimir Putin at least six times over the next few weeks — which apparently he did — and invite him to the G-7 over the objections of all of our allies, I would have gone right back in there and said, ‘Mr. President, what are you doing? We warned you that we believe that Russia is up to this effort to kill Americans and still you’re going through these ridiculous efforts to hand Putin an olive branch? Please stop and please be prepared not to reach out, but to punish, if necessary.”

“You know, the job of the National Security Adviser, not to mention the Director of National Intelligence, Secretary of Defense, any number of other officials, is to tell the president the hard truths that he may not want to hear and produce a plan to address them,” Rice said. “That’s the job.”

“If those people are not doing it, then they all should be run out of the White House and the rest of the agencies,” Rice said. “And if they did do it, which is what I believe is more likely the case, then again, we have evidence of a president utterly unwilling to stand up for American interests and rather serving Vladimir Putin’s interests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Blinkered, ignorant and bumbling: Kayleigh McEnany paints a devastating picture of Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

When White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to the lectern on Monday to address reporters, it was presumably her intention to defend President Donald Trump. That is, as she sees it, her job. But whatever her intentions, the defense she offered of the president was anything but.

She portrayed the president as uninformed, steadfastly resistant to new information, and recklessly bumbling his way through presidential duties.

Addressing the most recent international scandal plaguing the White House, McEnany said the president was never briefed on intelligence reports that Russia put bounties on the heads of American soldiers to incentivize Afghanistan fighters to kill them. She said the intelligence community did not have a "consensus" on the reports of the Russian bounties.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 bombshell details from CNN’s new exposé on Trump’s disturbing calls with foreign leaders

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

A new blockbuster CNN report from famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein published Monday documented his extensive findings about President Donald Trump’s disturbing conversations with foreign leaders.

Though the nature of Trump’s interactions with many foreign leaders has been explored before — his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led to his impeachment — Bernstein’s reporting expands the scope of past reporting and fills in new details.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump believing ‘insane’ conspiracy theories ‘raises serious questions about his mental capacity’: WaPo columnist

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's fitness to hold office was called into question in a new Washington Post column published on Monday.

"Outrages committed by President Trump generally come in an undifferentiated mass of scandals, travesties, betrayals, absurdities and abuses of the public trust," columnist Michael Gerson wrote. "Consider recent days. The president tweeted a video of a supporter shouting “white power,” seemingly to distract from his inaction on Russian-paid bounties for the killing of U.S. troops, which had drawn attention away from his tragically botched pandemic response. This is an enormity, wrapped in a treachery, inside a debacle."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image