WATCH: Trump delivers commencement address to West Point grads called back during COVID-19 crisis

President Donald Trump is expected to give a commencement address to West Point grads on Saturday morning after they were summoned back after leaving the campus of COVID-19 fears.

According to CNN, “President Donald Trump will address approximately 1,100 graduates who have gathered at the US Military Academy at West Point for the annual commencement exercises Saturday morning — but the graduation will look very different from those in years past.”

“The students were coronavirus-tested and separated into groups of 250 to live, work and eat together for a two-week quarantine leading up to the graduation address,” the report conyinues. “The graduates will be socially distanced 6 feet from one another Saturday across the Plain Parade Field to accommodate the requirements of Covid-19 protection, instead of at Michie Stadium, the traditional location for the graduation. Family and friends will not be allowed to attend the ceremony but can watch it online.”

You can watch a live feed below: