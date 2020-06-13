WATCH: Trump greeted by silence after telling West Point cadets it’s his birthday on Sunday
Midway through his commencement address at West Point, Donald Trump noted that tomorrow is notable for being both the birthday of the U.S. Army and his own — and was greeted with silence by the graduating cadets.
Earlier in his speech, scattered applause could be heard as the president commended some of the military school’s top athletes, but when the subject of birthdays came up his announcement was met with silence before he soldiered on.
“Tomorrow, America will celebrate a very important anniversary — the 245th birthday of the US Army. Unrelated, it’s going to be my birthday also. I don’t know if that happened by accident,” the president said, and with no response, added, “But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”
Watch below:
“Tomorrow, America will celebrate a very important anniversary — the 245th birthday of the US Army. Unrelated, it’s going to be my birthday also. I don’t know if that happened by accident.” #BoneSpurs pic.twitter.com/KDlfxePPeE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020
