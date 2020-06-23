WATCH: Trump says ‘I don’t kid’ in stunning admission he ordered ‘slow down’ of coronavirus testing
President Donald Trump is admitting he was not joking when he told supporters in Tulsa on Saturday, “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.'”
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang on Tuesday asked Trump if he was kidding when he made those remarks. Trump replied: “I don’t kid.”
He then went on to discuss the pros and supposed cons of testing.
NEW: Asked whether he was kidding when he claimed at his Tulsa rally he had instructed officials to slow down COVID-19 testing, Pres. Trump says, “I don’t kid.”
Yesterday, press sec. Kayleigh McEnany told @bgittleson the comments had been “in jest.” https://t.co/yXYp4j9zXj pic.twitter.com/jjd5XVLRye
— ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2020
Trump’s admission flies in the face of what the White House has been claiming since Saturday.
On Monday Trump refused to tell a reporter he was joking, while dodging and sidestepping the question.
But also on Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Trump made the damning remarks “in jest.”
Testing has been a challenge since the early days of the coronavirus. Trump early on made clear to aides his belief that a higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases would harm his re-election chances.
