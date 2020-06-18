WATCH: White man has a 13-minute meltdown over coffee shop’s Black Lives Matter sign

A video is circulating on social media showing a man harassing an employee of a New York coffee shop over signs in the window signifying support for Black Lives Matter.

“This is the most racist thing out there,” the man says while blocking the doorway while holding a camera to the female worker’s face as she repeatedly asks him to leave.

“I want to take off the sign,” the man demands.

“Why?” the employee asks.

“Because it’s offensive to me.”

“Well, maybe you can just walk the f*ck away because I’m not taking the sign down,” the woman fires back.

The man continues to harass the woman for over 10 minutes in the video.

Watch the video in two parts below: