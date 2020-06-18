Quantcast
WATCH: White man has a 13-minute meltdown over coffee shop’s Black Lives Matter sign

Published

2 hours ago

on

A video is circulating on social media showing a man harassing an employee of a New York coffee shop over signs in the window signifying support for Black Lives Matter.

“This is the most racist thing out there,” the man says while blocking the doorway while holding a camera to the female worker’s face as she repeatedly asks him to leave.

“I want to take off the sign,” the man demands.

“Why?” the employee asks.

“Because it’s offensive to me.”

“Well, maybe you can just walk the f*ck away because I’m not taking the sign down,” the woman fires back.

The man continues to harass the woman for over 10 minutes in the video.

Watch the video in two parts below:

Trump complains that ramp at West Point was like an ‘ice skating rink’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump went out of his way, unprompted, to defend himself for struggling to walk down a ramp after the commencement address at West Point, a moment that led to widespread mockery and speculation about his physical health.

"So I’m going to go real easy. So I did. And then the last 10 feet I ran down," said Trump. "They always stop it just before I ran, they always stop it. So, I spent three hours between speeches and saluting people and they end up, all they talked about is ramp … If you would have seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. So I’m the only one that can happen."

Did Trump ignore governors talking about reopening the economy to tweet his thoughts on China?

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was seen looking at his phone during a White House roundtable with governors about reopening the economy.

Governors Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK) were among those in attendance.

"America’s small businesses are the backbone of our nation and as we continue opening up America again, millions of small businesses are at the forefront of our great comeback. President Trump has taken unprecedented actions to ensure America’s small businesses have the support they need," the White House said in a statement hyping the event.

Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller noted Trump checking his phone during the event.

WATCH: Nicolle Wallace loses her patience with ‘flailing’ Donald Trump

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

An exasperated Nicolle Wallace tried to correct President Donald Trump's jumbled statements at the top of her Thursday show, "Deadline White House."

Describing Trump as "flailing," Wallace cited Trump's attack on former national security adviser John Bolton, saying "the book's revelations are both false, made up and also classified. As one defies logic as one couldn't classify fictional accounts of anything."

In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Trump alleged that Bolton "broke the law."

"I mean, as much as it's going to be broken. This is highly classified -- that's the highest stage. It's highly classified information and he did not have approval," said Trump.

