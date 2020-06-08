WATCH: White woman grabs Hispanic woman and tells her to go back to Mexico — and gets a slap to the face
A white woman in Arizona this week was caught on camera grabbing a Hispanic woman while telling her to go back to Mexico — and then getting a quick slap to the face from the woman she was grabbing.
Local news station Fox 10 Phoenix reports that the video was filmed by Phoenix resident Greg Conn, who says that he started recording the woman with his phone after she “stormed inside and demanded help when her gas pump didn’t work” at a gas station in North Phoenix.
After the white woman saw Conn filming her, she walked over to him and demanded that he leave because “you’re not part of this.” Conn responded by keeping the camera rolling as the woman walked back over to the counter and got into a confrontation with the Hispanic woman, who has been identified as Karina Rodriguez.
“Where were you born?” she demanded of Rodiguez.
“I was born in America, b*tch!” Rodriguez replied. “Where are your ancestors from, they’re not from this country!”
“You’re going back to Mexico!” the woman shot back.
At this point, the white woman walked over to Rodriguez and grabbed her by the shoulder, and Rodriguez responded by slapping her across the face.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Kamala Harris clashes with The View’s Meghan McCain over ‘defunding the police’ — and explains what the slogan really means
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) clashed with Meghan McCain on "The View" Monday about the movement by protesters to "defund" police departments. McCain demanded a "yes or no" answer from Harris, but the senator said it isn't that simple.
"What do you mean by defunding?" she asked.
Harris said that her understanding of the slogan is that it isn’t about abolishing police and moving to an anarchy system; it’s about “reimagining public safety.”
"So, Meghan, I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America which I support which is this: we have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities," said Harris.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: White man jumps out of Uber to confront Kentucky protesters — gets punched and then punished by employer
A white man jumped out of an Uber to berate protesters in Kentucky -- and then a fight broke out in the middle of the street.
Uber driver Mohammed Amidu stopped at a red light late Saturday in downtown Lexington, and he said protesters then peacefully moved through the intersection while the car was stopped, reported WKYT-TV.
Protesters remained in the intersection as the light changed to green, and Amidu said one of the passengers, 46-year-old Jason Ritter, jumped out of the back seat and began wagging his finger and yelling at protesters.
WATCH: White woman grabs Hispanic woman and tells her to go back to Mexico — and gets a slap to the face
A white woman in Arizona this week was caught on camera grabbing a Hispanic woman while telling her to go back to Mexico -- and then getting a quick slap to the face from the woman she was grabbing.
Local news station Fox 10 Phoenix reports that the video was filmed by Phoenix resident Greg Conn, who says that he started recording the woman with his phone after she "stormed inside and demanded help when her gas pump didn't work" at a gas station in North Phoenix.