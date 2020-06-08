WATCH: White woman grabs Hispanic woman and tells her to go back to Mexico — and gets a slap to the face

A white woman in Arizona this week was caught on camera grabbing a Hispanic woman while telling her to go back to Mexico — and then getting a quick slap to the face from the woman she was grabbing.

Local news station Fox 10 Phoenix reports that the video was filmed by Phoenix resident Greg Conn, who says that he started recording the woman with his phone after she “stormed inside and demanded help when her gas pump didn’t work” at a gas station in North Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the white woman saw Conn filming her, she walked over to him and demanded that he leave because “you’re not part of this.” Conn responded by keeping the camera rolling as the woman walked back over to the counter and got into a confrontation with the Hispanic woman, who has been identified as Karina Rodriguez.

“Where were you born?” she demanded of Rodiguez.

“I was born in America, b*tch!” Rodriguez replied. “Where are your ancestors from, they’re not from this country!”

“You’re going back to Mexico!” the woman shot back.

At this point, the white woman walked over to Rodriguez and grabbed her by the shoulder, and Rodriguez responded by slapping her across the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.