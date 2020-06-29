Quantcast
WATCH: Woman goes on anti-mask rampage at nail salon – then climbs on top of a police car

Published

1 min ago

on

Video is circulating showing a confrontation in Branson, Missouri, where a woman at a nail spa became irate after a manicurist refused her request that he remove his mask.

When a manager of the spa came over to inform the woman that all staff and customers are required to wear masks, the woman began smashing the mirrors that were placed at the spa’s stations.

Later in the video, the woman can be seen being taken into custody by police. At one point before her arrest, she jumped on top of a police car. She was arrested for property damage and taken to jail.

Watch a report on the story from KY3 below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump could have ‘cruised’ to re-election if he wasn’t such a self-sabotaging ‘idiot’: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky suggested that Donald Trump has reached the point in his political career where he needs to be president more than he wants to be president even though it's apparent he hates the job.

Yet, as he wrote, the president is doing a poor job of hanging onto the job that shields his from lawsuits and possible criminal indictments and for that Tomasky called the president an "idiot."

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court gives president more power over Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the president more authority over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Seila Law LLC had asked the court to allow the chief executive to remove the CFPB's director, arguing the Dodd-Frank Act had granted impermissible executive power to an official that did not answer to the president.

"In addition to being a historical anomaly, the CFPB’s single-Director configuration is incompatible with our constitutional structure," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion. "Aside from the sole exception of the Presidency, that structure scrupulously avoids concentrating power in the hands of any single individual."

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins slammed after Brett Kavanaugh votes against women’s rights: ‘Is she distressed or concerned this time?’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a passionate floor speech in the fall of 2018 where she proclaimed that as a Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh would vote to uphold existing caselaw about a woman's right to choose. Suffice to say, Monday it became clear Kavanaugh would not be doing that.

"Interest groups have speculated that Judge Kavanaugh was selected to do the bidding of conservative ideologues, despite his record of judicial independence," Collins said on the Senate floor. "I asked the judge point-blank whether he had made any commitments or pledges to anyone at the White House, to the Federalist Society, or to any outside group on how he would decide cases. He unequivocally assured me he had not.

