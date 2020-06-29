WATCH: Woman goes on anti-mask rampage at nail salon – then climbs on top of a police car

Video is circulating showing a confrontation in Branson, Missouri, where a woman at a nail spa became irate after a manicurist refused her request that he remove his mask.

When a manager of the spa came over to inform the woman that all staff and customers are required to wear masks, the woman began smashing the mirrors that were placed at the spa’s stations.

Later in the video, the woman can be seen being taken into custody by police. At one point before her arrest, she jumped on top of a police car. She was arrested for property damage and taken to jail.

Watch a report on the story from KY3 below: