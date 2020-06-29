Quantcast
Connect with us

Watergate legend Carl Bernstein releases bombshell new report on ‘delusional’ Trump endangering national security

Published

1 min ago

on

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Carl Bernstein published a blockbuster new report at CNN on Monday.

“In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations,” Bernstein reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Washington Post reporter named names.

“The calls caused former top Trump deputies — including national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as intelligence officials — to conclude that the President was often ‘delusional,’ as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders. The sources said there was little evidence that the President became more skillful or competent in his telephone conversations with most heads of state over time. Rather, he continued to believe that he could either charm, jawbone or bully almost any foreign leader into capitulating to his will, and often pursued goals more attuned to his own agenda than what many of his senior advisers considered the national interest,” Bernstein reported.

Bernstein explained the significance of the calls in light of the latest scandal involving Russia reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“These officials’ concerns about the calls, and particularly Trump’s deference to Putin, take on new resonance with reports the President may have learned in March that Russia had offered the Taliban bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan — and yet took no action. CNN’s sources said there were calls between Putin and Trump about Trump’s desire to end the American military presence in Afghanistan but they mentioned no discussion of the supposed Taliban bounties,” Bernstein explained.

Trump’s insecurity around women was also reportedly on display in the calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernstein reported, “the President regularly bullied and demeaned the leaders of America’s principal allies, especially two women: telling Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom she was weak and lacked courage; and telling German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was ‘stupid.'”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Homophobic albino robot’ Mike Pence buried in scorn for begging voters to let Trump have four more years to add judges

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to the Supreme Court's narrow decision to uphold abortion rights in Louisiana, calling the decision "disappointing" and urging voters to give President Donald Trump another term who can appoint more right-wing Supreme Court justices.

After today’s disappointing decision by SCOTUS, one thing is clear: We need more Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. #FourMoreYears

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP governor is frustrating local officials in Texas for blocking coronavirus restrictions: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

As Texas grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, local elected officials in some of the state’s most populous counties are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to roll back business reopenings and allow them to reinstate stay-at-home orders for their communities in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins says she had no idea Brett Kavanaugh was so anti-choice

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

After being shredded online Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was trying to clean up her vote to support anti-choice justice Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Collins, who has long claimed to be pro-choice, said that she believed Kavanaugh when he lied to her saying that he would uphold all legal precedent for abortion cases.

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would strike down the Louisiana law that required abortion physicians have hospital admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic. Chief Justice John Roberts said that he must follow the precedent and strike down the law because a similar Texas law was also struck down.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image