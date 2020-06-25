Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We have completely failed’: Nobel economist warns US appears doomed to disease and depression

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer told CNN on Thursday that the United States’ failure to contain the novel coronavirus means that its economy will not recover for the foreseeable future.

During a discussion about the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romer argued that there was simply no way to get the economy back on track without containing the disease, as most people will not feel comfortable going back to their old routines until then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to cure this disease,” he said. “We have to treat the health crisis, if we want to resolve the economic crisis. And the usual stimulus measures, the trillions of dollars we’re spending, they will not get our economy back to normal unless we’re sure to, you know, address the underlying cause. And unfortunately, we have completely failed to do that so far.”

Romer went on to excoriate President Donald Trump and other officials for dismissing the possibility of creating a nationwide contact-tracing program that could be used to isolate people who have had exposure to the disease.

“Look at Wuhan, where they tested 10 million people in two weeks,” he said. “It was about $13 per person to run all of those tests, and they wiped out the virus in that city. So we can do that in major cities.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Russia held back dirt on Clinton to because they didn’t think Trump would win: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Russia held back some of their stolen secrets during the 2016 election because they believed Hillary Clinton would win, according to a new book, and they wanted to save some attacks to undermine her presidency.

Former intelligence officials told Journalist David Shimer, who published the revelations in his new book Rigged: America, Russia and One Hundred Years of Covert Electoral Interference, that the Kremlin intended to save some ammunition to harm what they believed would be a likely Clinton presidency, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Downright dangerous’: Trump moves to end federal support for testing sites as US sees record daily spike in COVID-19 infections

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

"The pandemic is clearly getting worse in states nationwide—and instead of trying harder to stop it, President Trump is apparently trying harder to hide it."

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S.—the nation on Wednesday saw its largest daily increase in confirmed new infections since the pandemic began—the Trump administration is reportedly planning to cut off federal funding for 13 coronavirus testing sites in five states at the end of the month, a move that is in keeping with president's vow to slow screenings for the virus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s titanic Tulsa failure may make liberals feel good — but it won’t win the November election

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa was a titanic failure. He promised to bring thunder and lightning to the BOK Center in Tulsa but instead there was only a brief trickle of rain.

Apparently, TikTok users, largely teenagers, successfully trolled the Trump campaign by reserving hundreds of thousands of tickets for the Tulsa rally online, leading Trump and his campaign manager to brag about the enormous crowd they expected.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image