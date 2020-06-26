When they call your governor ‘Florida Man,’ you know it’s not a good COVID story
For months, the Editorial Board has implored Gov. DeSantis to put a protective mask on the smiley face that he continues to flaunt as Florida’s coronavirus cases reach the stratosphere. He could mandate face masks. He could credibly threaten another lockdown. The number of cases is soaring, but no dice. He’s blamed Hispanic farmworkers. He’s blamed low-income residents. He owes both an apology, for they are the essential workers who let the rest of us stay home.His dereliction has gotten national attention, as most things Florida do. The headlines tell the most infuriating of stories. So, mayb…
2020 Election
Trump may lose in November — and trigger a new national crisis
Let’s assume that Donald Trump loses the election in November.
Yes, that’s a mighty big assumption, despite all the polls currently favoring the Democrats. If the economy begins to recover and the first wave of Covid-19 subsides (without a second wave striking), Donald Trump’s reelection prospects could improve greatly. The Republican Party has a huge war chest ready to fund ads galore, massive targeted outreach, and widespread voter suppression. And if all that isn’t enough, the president could borrow a tactic from the dictators he so admires and cancel the election outright out of concern over the coronavirus or some fabricated emergency.
2020 Election
Trump is attacking Biden’s verbal slip-up — but here are 10 of his own embarrassing gaffes
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a long history of being gaffe-prone, and President Donald Trump is using Biden’s gaffes to claim that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is unfit to be president. He, along with his friends at Fox News, have recently seized on Biden’s relatively minor slip-up of referring to “120 million” COVID-19 deaths when he meant “120 thousand.” But Trump has had plenty of gaffes of his own, all of which demonstrate that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
Commentary
When they call your governor ‘Florida Man,’ you know it’s not a good COVID story
For months, the Editorial Board has implored Gov. DeSantis to put a protective mask on the smiley face that he continues to flaunt as Florida’s coronavirus cases reach the stratosphere. He could mandate face masks. He could credibly threaten another lockdown. The number of cases is soaring, but no dice. He’s blamed Hispanic farmworkers. He’s blamed low-income residents. He owes both an apology, for they are the essential workers who let the rest of us stay home.His dereliction has gotten national attention, as most things Florida do. The headlines tell the most infuriating of stories. So, mayb... (more…)