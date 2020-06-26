Quantcast
Connect with us

White House aides can’t give Trump good advice because he’ll tweet out the opposite: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough revealed why White House aides can’t stop President Donald Trump from shooting himself in the foot.

Trump’s increasingly unpopular actions on coronavirus and police reform, the two biggest crises he’s faced so far during his presidency, made the “Morning Joe” host wonder whether he even wanted to be president anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Talking to people inside the White House and you ask why does he do A or B, instead of C or D, they will say, because if we go and try to reason with him, if we tell him not to do something because it hurts his cause, then we put it in his mind and he will immediately tweet on it,” Scarborough said. “They have absolutely no control of him, and they don’t give him good advice on restraining from certain destructive behaviors that would hurt his campaign, hurt his White House, hurt the country, because — and they’re right, if they put that thought in his head of not doing something that’s destructive, then it’s in his head and he will immediately do it.”

“They have no control over this candidate who, again, continues to pick the wrong side of a poll issue and pick being on the wrong side of history every day,” he added.

Scarborough wondered why Republican senators were letting the president drag them down with him.

“Republican senators don’t have to go along with this,” he said. “They don’t have to lose by 10, 15, 20 points, they don’t have to. One other thing, too. It would only take a couple of Republican senators to stop this madness. It’s not like Republicans have a 10-point vote margin in the United States Senate. It would only take a handful of Republican senators saying, enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is doing everything you’d do ‘if you were trying to throw an election’: MSNBC’s Heilemann

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Following up on a theme that dominated MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning that Donald Trump is giving every indication that he is giving up on being re-elected, contributor John Heilemann suggested that the president looks like he is now intentionally trying to throw the election.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough after the president gave a disastrous interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, the political analyst said the president appears to have quit on his own campaign and is making conditions worse for those trying to re-elect him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Most juvenile logic we’ve ever heard’: Trump busted for latest COVID-19 excuse by CNN’s Camerota

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Friday busted President Donald Trump's latest excuse for the surging number of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.

Camerota began by playing an interview the president conducted with Fox News' Sean Hannity in which Trump claimed that the only reason COVID-19 cases have been rising dramatically has been because "we do the greatest testing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

San Francisco man fired after he’s caught blocking Hispanic neighbor from building

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

A San Francisco man was blocked from entering his own apartment building by a white couple who called him a "criminal."

Michael Barajas, a Berkeley graduate and community educator for a biopharmaceutical company, said he used his remote key fob to open the garage door to SOMA Residences after coming home Tuesday evening from buying fruit, but a white SUV pulling in ahead of him purposefully blocked the entrance to the garage, reported KGO-TV.

"His immediate reaction was, 'Hey, you f*cking criminal, you're not coming in here,'" Barajas said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image