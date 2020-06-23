Quantcast
Connect with us

White House looking to scapegoat CDC for pandemic — and stuff agency with Trump loyalists

Published

2 hours ago

on

The White House is looking to scapegoat the Centers for Disease Control over the coronavirus pandemic, and then reshuffle leadership at the public health agency.

President Donald Trump’s aides have been looking for someone to blame outside of China and the World Healthy Organization, and they’ve settled on the CDC — although their attacks may not land with the public, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“WHO is an easy one,” said a former administration official. “It is foreign body in Switzerland. CDC will be tough to create a bogeyman around for the average voter.”

The administration is looking to launch an in-depth evaluation of the agency’s early failures to distribute working tests, according to four senior administration officials, and closely examine state-by-state death totals to exclude COVID-19 patients who may have died from other factors.

Aides have also considered shrinking the agency’s mission or trying to place more political appointees in leadership roles, according to 10 current and former senior administration officials and Republicans close to the White House.

“The thing to do is take a hard look at the CDC and say, what are the five things that they really need to do, and do it to the exclusion of everything else,” said a former official who was involved in the discussions. “People have been talking about back to basics, core mission.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Restaurant denies service to Black child over ‘dress code’ violation — after serving white boy in similar clothing

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A video posted to Instagram this Monday showing a Baltimore restaurant employee denying service to a African American boy, claiming that his athletic shorts and tennis shoes violated their dress code despite seating a white child who was similarly dressed, has since gone viral and now the restaurant is apologizing, CBS Baltimore reports.

The Atlas Restaurant Group on Monday apologized to the boy, saying they were “sickened” by the incident and that it should never have happened.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columbus cops deny ripping off double amputee’s prosthetic legs — but their video evidence is inconclusive

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

The Columbus Police Department this week denied that its officers ripped the prosthetic legs off a double amputee.

However, video released by the police to prove their case was far from conclusive.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Columbus Police Department on Monday night gave their own explanation for an incident that left a double amputee protester lying on the ground without his prosthetic legs and writhing after being hit with pepper spray.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Lincoln Project slams Trump for not doing the ‘one thing’ that would make Americans safer

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project released a new ad raking President Donald Trump over the coals for his admission at Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he asked administration officials to "slow down the one thing that could keep us safe: testing."

"Slow the testing down?" said the narrator. "Slow down our chance to save tens of thousands of lives. Slow down our understanding of where COVID is and how it's spreading. Slow down the steps to re-open the economy."

"Every single expert told him to test more and test faster," said the ad. "And now, we know his response ... the choice is clear: it's America or Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image