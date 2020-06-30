Quantcast
Connect with us

White House officials feared telling Trump about Russian bounties for one disturbing reason

Published

1 min ago

on

A barrage of conflicting reports has followed bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump was briefed on Russia offering bounties for killing U.S. troops, and doing nothing in response.

Senior White House officials have reportedly known about the bounties since early 2019, and former national security adviser John Bolton allegedly told the president around that same time, and another report quoted sources who say the issue was included in his daily briefing Feb. 27, 2020 — but additional sources told The Daily Beast the confusion points to a fundamental problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the problem is not just a matter of dissembling, according to several sources,” The Daily Beast reported, “it’s a matter of Trump not wanting to know about intelligence outside his comfort zone, and the reluctance of officials to push information on him they know he will resist, especially if their conclusions are less than clear-cut. Those may go into a PDB, but not get mentioned in a face to face briefing.”

Any intelligence coming out of Afghanistan is going to be complicated, with shifting alliances between competing factions, and taken with a grain of salt, but sources said the intelligence circulating on the bounties was believed to be credible and most certainly would have been included in at least one PDB.

“But the source noted that the chances that Trump would have read that by himself are ‘basically zero,'” the source told The Daily Beast.

“Although intelligence officials regularly brief presidents about sensitive matters they are not always 100 percent confident about,” the website reported, “top officials in that space and in the national security community have chosen several times to avoid briefing President Trump, two current and two former senior officials involved in the briefing process [said].”

Officials said staffers are especially reluctant to bring troubling information about Russia to the president, in part because they’re afraid he’ll tweet about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has little patience for intelligence briefings, especially when the news isn’t good for him,” one former official said. “These briefings happen irregularly, and are often free-for-alls. He also shows little respect for classified information and might tweet about it — which would in counter to efforts to handle the issue out of the public eye.”

One source with direct knowledge said Trump reflexively questioned the New York Times story breaking the bounty news, because he perceives the newspaper as critical of him, and then he re-emphasized his desire to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan before November.

“Why are we still there?” Trump fumed behind closed doors, that source told The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

One source close to the White House said the president is eager to bring troops home from Afghanistan as a political stunt aimed at shoring up his base.

“The polling on this is overwhelming — it’s consistently 70-30 in favor of getting out, and cuts across party lines,” that source said. “But the core MAGA base in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania would be particularly excited by this.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida retirement community descends into civil war as Trump supporters plot sabotage of opponents’ golf carts

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, came under the national spotlight this weekend when President Donald Trump approvingly promoted a video that featured an elderly supporter who lives there chanting, "White power!"

The Daily Beast reports that Democratic residents in The Villages feel increasingly under siege from their Trump-loving counterparts, who recently plotted to sabotage the Democrats' plans to hold a golf cart to kick off the 2020 election season.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is losing — and ‘his world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day’: Rick Wilson

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, former GOP campaign consultant -- and current founder of the Trump-attacking Lincoln Project -- Rick Wilson said Donald Trump is not quitting the 2020 presidential race, but that doesn't mean that his world isn't collapsing around him.

Warning voters to not take for granted that former Vice President Joe Biden has the election wrapped up, Wilson wrote, "Trump’s world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day. He doesn’t like the work. He doesn’t enjoy the day-to-day aspects of a job that demands responsibility and intellect, to say nothing of things like meetings, and reading, and thinking, and behaving like a grown-ass adult."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Social media sites punish Trump, David Duke, Richard Spencer and other racists

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Freedom is impossible for everyone when viewpoints prevail that dehumanize anyone. And it appears that several big social media platforms agree, judging from recent bans or suspensions of racist accounts across YouTube, Twitch, and Reddit.

For those who are dehumanized — whether by racism, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-LGBTQ sentiment or any other prejudices — their voices are diminished or outright silenced, and in the process they lose their ability to fully participate in our democracy. We all need to live in a society where hate is discouraged, discredited and whenever possible scrubbed out completely from our discourse. This doesn't mean we should label all ideas as hateful simply because we disagree with them; to do that runs afoul of President Dwight Eisenhower's famous statement, "In a democracy, debate is the breath of life." When actual hate enters the dialogue, however, it acts as a toxic smoke in the air of debate, suffocating some voices and weakening the rest.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image