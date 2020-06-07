Quantcast
Connect with us

White House thinking of having Trump do a national address on ‘race’ after church photo-op fails: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House is desperately searching for ways to move on from mistakes President Donald Trump has made in dealing with the Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on for the past two weeks, reported CNN. The way they think they can win people back is by having the white president lecture people on race.

This week, in response to a report that he was rushed to the White House bunker for protection or an “inspection,” Trump cleared the DC streets with chemical agents so he could do a photo-op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church across from the White House. He was bashed for the move by the church’s Bishop as a result. The following day, Trump went to the memorial for John Paul II, only to be ripped by Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree,” said Archbishop Gregory in a statement moments before Trump arrived.

“And the rest of the week continued on a downward spiral, as protests across the country grew and Trump faced an onslaught of well-known conservatives, generals and former Trump administration officials who excoriated his response and called for new leadership come November,” CNN reported.

The comment was first made by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who said, “I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time.”

In the past, Trump’s comments on race have gotten him in trouble. During the Charlottesville, Virginia protests, he claimed that there were “very fine people on both sides,” meaning the Black protesters were equal to the white supremacists and neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Read the full report at CNN.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

John Bolton’s tell-all book will be out this month

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura revealed Sunday that former national security adviser, John Bolton, will finally be able to release his tell-all book about his life in President Donald Trump's administration this month.

The book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," was scheduled to be released in March, but the White House has fought it, saying that the book had several examples of classified information within the pages.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump finally admits that his poll numbers are failing

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump finally reached realized and recognized that he has a problem.

In a Sunday tweet, he admitted that his poll numbers are in the toilet. A new poll was released by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend showing him eight points down nationally, but more importantly, Trump is losing by at least eight points in key swing states.

The reason for the catastrophic numbers, however, has nothing to do with accepting his own flaws about Black protesters and failures in the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, he blamed the Democrats.

"If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!!" Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign desperately searching for ways to change the subject: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is desperately searching for a "new theme" as they continue to alienate key voters with attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another poll was released over the weekend showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationally by eight points and leading in swing states by eight points as well.

"They're deeply concerned about 'brutal' internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's killing," said Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image