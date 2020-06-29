Quantcast
Connect with us

White supremacists have been infiltrating police departments for years — and now the problem is ‘10 times worse’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The FBI warned more than a decade ago that white supremacists had infiltrated the nation’s police departments, but now experts say the problem “has gotten 10 times worse.”

An internal report, “White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement,” compiled in October 2006 has circulated for years in heavily redacted form, but 28 lawmakers have called on the FBI and the Department of Justice to finally release the full document, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This report is more than 14 years old,” said Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), who’s leading the effort to force its release. “God knows where these officers that were looked at back then are in the rank and file of our police departments.”

Numerous law enforcement officers have been revealed as members of far-right groups — which have grown more powerful and plentiful since the report was compiled — and experts say hate group members have found work as prosecutors, police officers, medical examiners and even judges.

“We have anti-government groups now that are solely focused on law enforcement recruitment, like the Oath Keepers and the Constitutional Sheriffs Peace Officers association, also three-percenter militias,” said Daryl Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security senior analyst who wrote a 2009 report about the risk from far-right violence.

“There’s more infiltration by those types of groups than from actual white supremacists,” he added. “But those groups are also hate groups to me because they hate Muslims. They hate immigrants, so they’re also a concern. The problem, if you look at extremist infiltration, has gotten 10 times worse than when that report was written in 2006, and it’s more widespread.”

Some experts say that law enforcement culture overlaps so much with white supremacy that infiltration is no longer necessary, but Torres said Republican lawmakers have shown little interest in untangling the connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republicans have been very aggressive at denying that white supremacists are a growing problem in our country,” she said. “We also have a president who has expressed the same concern that there is no white supremacist problem here in the U.S.”

Read the entire Daily Beast report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Armed St. Louis couple comes out waving AR-15 at BLM protesters

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

A St. Louis couple came out of their home Sunday, waving their guns and threatening Black Lives Matter protesters.

The protesters were in the Central West End, on Lake Ave. in St. Louis protesting Mayor Lyda Krewson, who doxxed BLM protesters during a Facebook Live event.

Krewson was doing her regularly scheduled press conference about the coronavirus on Friday when she was asked about the protests. She claimed that the conversation about policing “wasn’t really a two-way conversation… because there was a very loud response from the demonstrators."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mississippi votes to remove ‘symbol of terror’ from state flag — the last to remove the Confederate emblem

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Lawmakers in Mississippi voted Sunday to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past.

The measure passed with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives, triggering cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 for the bill.

"In the name of history, whether you're black or white, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, I ask you today to stand in the name of history," Democratic senator Derrick T Simmons urged his colleagues before the vote.

Continue Reading
 

Activism

White woman shouts racial slurs and threatens to call police as family moves into new home

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

A white woman was caught on video using racial slurs to attack a family as they were moving into their new home.

A video of the incident, which was said to have occurred in Michigan, was shared on Twitter over the weekend.

hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS

— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image