WHO to resume suspended hydroxychloroquine trials for COVID-19 treatment
The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume as it searches for potential coronavirus treatments.
On May 25, the WHO announced it had temporarily suspended the trials to conduct a safety review, which has now concluded there is “no reason” to change the way the trials are conducted.
The UN health agency’s decision came after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggesting the drug could increase the risk of death among Covid-19 patients.
The executive group of the so-called Solidarity Trial – in which hundreds of hospitals across the world have enrolled patients to test several possible treatments for the novel coronavirus – took the decision as a precaution.
Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis but public figures including US President Donald Trump have backed the drug for Covid-19 prevention and treatment, prompting governments to bulk-buy.
“Last week, the executive group of the Solidarity Trial decided to implement a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial, because of concerns raised about the safety of the drug,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.
“This decision was taken as a precaution while the safety data were reviewed.
“The data safety and monitoring committee of the Solidarity Trial has been reviewing the data.
“On the basis of the available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol.
“The executive group received this recommendation and endorsed continuation of all arms of the Solidarity Trial, including hydroxychloroquine.
“The executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial.
“The data safety and monitoring committee will continue to closely monitor the safety of all therapeutics being tested in the Solidarity Trial.”
More than 3,500 patients have been recruited across 35 countries to take part in the trials.
(AFP)
Italy leads Europe reopening borders as virus strikes Latin America
Italy led European nations reopening borders on Wednesday as the continent slowly emerged from quarantines to restart battered economies even as the coronavirus pandemic carved its deadly path through Latin America.
European nations among the hardest hit by the outbreak have mostly flattened out infection curves and turned to the tricky task of balancing economic recovery against the risk of a second wave of cases.
The United States, with the highest death toll, and Latin America have emerged as new centers for infections of COVID-19 that has killed more than 380,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.
Germany to lift travel warning to most European countries from June 15
Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.
Germany introduced an unprecedented warning against all foreign travel in mid-March. But with new infections sharply down, the government is looking for ways to restart the economy.
“We have decided today that the travel warning for the named circle of countries will not be continued but replaced by travel advice,” Maas said, referring to EU nations, other Schengen countries and Britain.
CDC worked on ‘Make America Healthy Again’ face mask initiative in March even as hospitals were desperate for more tests: report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this past March reportedly agreed to help consult with Trump administration officials on the design of "Make America Healthy Again" face masks that would be given out to promote both public health and President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
The New York Times reports that Trump administration official in March "asked the agency to provide feedback on possible logos -- including 'Make America Healthy Again' -- for cloth face masks they hoped to distribute to millions of Americans."