‘Why go to Alabama?’ Trump campaign advisers wonder why president won’t rally in battleground states

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s advisers are divided over his plan to hold campaign rallies in states he’s already likely to win.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that campaign advisers are questioning the strategy as Trump returns to the rallies he loves, in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after Saturday’s sparsely attended Tulsa rally.

“There’s a point of tension within the Trump political circle about what is next,” Costa said. “As I said, they’re talking about do you continue to go to arenas because of the health concerns and the challenges you have in filling an arena. The other debate around President Trump is this, where do actually go? Because in going to Tulsa, Oklahoma, you’re going to a red state, the president is eyeing a trip to Alabama, a trip to Phoenix.”

“Phoenix, of course, is a real swing state, important senate race in that state for both parties,” he added. “But why go to Tulsa, some Trump advisers are asking, why go back to Alabama. Yes, you could get a bigger crowd in a traditionally red state, what’s the political advantage. You look at Vice President [Mike] Pence’s own travel. He’s rarely going to red states, he’s going to battleground states like Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.”


Trump’s incendiary language: President has used all 12 kinds of communication that lead to acts of violence

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Donald Trump's tweet the week before last that the 75-year old man who was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo and wound up in the intensive care unit "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" was just one latest example of Trump's use of language to demonize others.

His call a week earlier that "when the looting starts the shooting starts" not merely glorifies violence, as Twitter noted. It predictably creates conditions that lead to violence.

Putin is desperate for a win — and Trump’s 2020 campaign is his best shot: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is in real peril -- and his loss would also represent a major defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government worked to help Trump win the presidency in 2016.

Washington Post foreign policy columnist Jackson Diehl argues that the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war with Saudi Arabia has put Russia's economy into a deep recession and has sent Putin's poll numbers plummeting downward.

Trump ‘spitting out racist trash’ instead of doing his job: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for spewing "racist trash" instead of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump mocked the deadly virus as the "kung flu" during Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the "Morning Joe" host said the president was increasingly isolated from public opinion.

"Here you have the president still spitting out racist trash at rallies," Scarborough said. "He's on the wrong side, it seems, of just about every major issue. On the pandemic and wearing masks, it's a 75-25 split. He's going with the 25, he's against the 75. On the marches it's a 75-25 split, he's on the 25 side on the marches. Seventy-five of Americans think it's wholly justified. Immigration, he's going to Arizona on the wall, on the wrong side of the 75-25 split. Highest numbers of Americans support immigration, 75 percent, and say it's important."

