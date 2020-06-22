‘Why go to Alabama?’ Trump campaign advisers wonder why president won’t rally in battleground states

President Donald Trump’s advisers are divided over his plan to hold campaign rallies in states he’s already likely to win.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that campaign advisers are questioning the strategy as Trump returns to the rallies he loves, in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after Saturday’s sparsely attended Tulsa rally.

“There’s a point of tension within the Trump political circle about what is next,” Costa said. “As I said, they’re talking about do you continue to go to arenas because of the health concerns and the challenges you have in filling an arena. The other debate around President Trump is this, where do actually go? Because in going to Tulsa, Oklahoma, you’re going to a red state, the president is eyeing a trip to Alabama, a trip to Phoenix.”

“Phoenix, of course, is a real swing state, important senate race in that state for both parties,” he added. “But why go to Tulsa, some Trump advisers are asking, why go back to Alabama. Yes, you could get a bigger crowd in a traditionally red state, what’s the political advantage. You look at Vice President [Mike] Pence’s own travel. He’s rarely going to red states, he’s going to battleground states like Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.”