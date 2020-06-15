‘Worst-case scenario’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta walks through how Trump rally will be a coronavirus disaster

On CNN Monday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta had a chilling warning about the potential consequences of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

“How dangerous could an overpacked rally be in the middle of this pandemic?” asked anchor Jake Tapper.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” said Gupta. “We can talk about the different levels of risk. This might sort of give people an idea. When you’re talking about gatherings of any sort, obviously the lowest risk possible thing would be some sort of virtual gathering where people could stay at home and meet virtually. After that the risk increases each step of the way. More risk is going to be small, outdoor in-person gatherings. People still coming from different places. They may go back to their homes. They do a good job hopefully of wearing face masks and socially distancing. The risk increases each step of the way then.”

“The highest risk sort of scenario would be sort of the situation we’re talking about here,” said Gupta. “Indoors, attendees coming from all these various areas, difficult to practice physical distancing, and who knows about what the mask sort of wearing is going to be. There’s no question. I mean, this is a contagious virus. Indoors is going to be far worse than outdoors. Not wearing masks a lot worse than wearing masks. Not keeping distance if they’re filled to capacity. There is no magic here. There is no scientific proclamation where you’re going to have some sort of revelation about this. That’s the worst-case scenario.”

“Basically if there is a person there who has the virus, the idea that it could spread and turn into a super spreading event would be a big concern,” added Gupta.

