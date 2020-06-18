Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You hired him genius’: Trump hammered with mockery for denouncing Bolton as a ‘wacko dope’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack against his former national security adviser John Bolton — whom he called a “wacko” and a “dope” — and other social media users wondered why he’d hired a man like that.

Bolton is publishing a new book that contains explosive claims of incompetence and wrongdoing, which he refused to testify about before Congress during Trump’s impeachment trial, and the president lashed out as excerpts start making news — and as the Justice Department asks a judge to halt the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump tweeted shortly after midnight. “Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

The attack was met with widespread mockery and contempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wichita mayor’s new civil rights board goes off the rails after member tells black people to get over slavery

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

The civil rights board created by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has gone off the rails after it was revealed that one of its members told black Americans to get over slavery.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Allen Stoker, an appointee on Wichita's Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, has made several racist Facebook posts in recent weeks despite the fact that he volunteered to serve on a committee whose goal is to improve racial equality.

"So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will... why aren’t they buying tickets back home?" Stoker wrote about slavery in one Facebook post. "Must not be that big of a deal."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defended Saudi journalist’s murder to distract from Ivanka’s ‘disturbing’ emails: Bolton book

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

John Bolton's new book claims President Donald Trump defended Saudi Arabia's grisly murder of a journalist to distract from daughter Ivanka Trump's wrongdoing.

Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, conducted government business from a private email account, according to public records obtained in 2017, but they're getting fresh new attention after excerpts of Bolton's book were reported in the media, reported the Huffington Post.

Walter Shaub, former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, highlighted two messages obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showing Ivanka Trump conducting government business with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos weeks before she had an official government role.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Skull fractured by police and lied about by Trump, 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino still unable to walk

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist whose skull was fractured when Buffalo police officers shoved him to the ground earlier this month during a Black Lives Matter protest, is still hospitalized Tuesday and remains unable to walk, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Kelly Zarcone updated media outlets of Gugino's condition following the brain injury and fractured skull he suffered after the officers pushed him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image