‘You hired him genius’: Trump hammered with mockery for denouncing Bolton as a ‘wacko dope’

President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack against his former national security adviser John Bolton — whom he called a “wacko” and a “dope” — and other social media users wondered why he’d hired a man like that.

Bolton is publishing a new book that contains explosive claims of incompetence and wrongdoing, which he refused to testify about before Congress during Trump’s impeachment trial, and the president lashed out as excerpts start making news — and as the Justice Department asks a judge to halt the publication.

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump tweeted shortly after midnight. “Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

The attack was met with widespread mockery and contempt.

Wow whoever hired him is a real moron — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 18, 2020

HIGHLY CLASSIFIED lies and fake stories — FinlandOrMaybeRussiaHat (@Popehat) June 18, 2020

If Bolton is lying, why have you gone to court and claimed it’s classified? If Bolton’s statements are false, they aren’t classified. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 18, 2020

…Everything he said is a total lie and he should be arrested for saying what really happened! Wait, what? — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 18, 2020

Why does everyone who stops working in the White House hate you and think you're a terrible boss? Crazy coincidences. Hmm. — Biden War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) June 18, 2020

Because YOU HIRED all of these incompetent "fools" and "dopes" that makes YOU a grossly incompetent manager with horrible hiring skills. Makes YOU a fool and a dope… #Trump #Bolton — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 18, 2020

Why did @realDonaldTrump appoint a "wacko " to be a national security advisor? https://t.co/Qi4ZzvUQT9 — Rando Malcontent grazing with Project Lincoln (@beccaturmo) June 18, 2020

You mean John Bolton the ‘wacko’ you hand picked? Of course, he was bad. You picked him. 🤡 — The World Famous VMan (@worldfamousvman) June 18, 2020