18-year-old arrested for assault after taunting cop with a donut — but video shows he didn’t touch anyone

A protester was arrested at a pro-police rally in Washington state on Friday after he jokingly taunted police with a donut hanging from a stick by a string, the Everett Herald reports.

“Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, the man approached a group that included sheriff’s deputies and marshals assigned to patrol the courthouse campus, one of whom was a lieutenant wearing plain clothes,” the Herald reports. “The suspect reportedly shoved the stick toward the plain-clothes deputy, and marshal James Simoneschi pushed him away before arresting him … In court papers, the suspect was listed as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds.”

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of fourth-degree assault and released the next day on $1,000 bail.

But according to video uploaded to Facebook of the incident, there’s seemingly nothing to indicate that the man touched any of the officers.

Watch: