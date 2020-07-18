Quantcast
Connect with us

18-year-old arrested for assault after taunting cop with a donut — but video shows he didn’t touch anyone

Published

1 min ago

on

A protester was arrested at a pro-police rally in Washington state on Friday after he jokingly taunted police with a donut hanging from a stick by a string, the Everett Herald reports.

“Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, the man approached a group that included sheriff’s deputies and marshals assigned to patrol the courthouse campus, one of whom was a lieutenant wearing plain clothes,” the Herald reports. “The suspect reportedly shoved the stick toward the plain-clothes deputy, and marshal James Simoneschi pushed him away before arresting him … In court papers, the suspect was listed as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of fourth-degree assault and released the next day on $1,000 bail.

But according to video uploaded to Facebook of the incident, there’s seemingly nothing to indicate that the man touched any of the officers.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former Homeland Security official slams federal invasion of cities: ‘All politics to inflame tensions’

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's move to send federal agents into American cities violate a number of laws, according to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. But it's Trump's former Homeland Security official who is now coming out against the move.

NBC News reported Tuesday afternoon that a former DHS official attacked the invasion of Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

"No one’s articulating the clear national security emergency here that you pull in federal officers en masse, and I would think the general public believes these are all politically motivated," said the official who served in the Trump administration. "It’s all politics. It’s all about what this president has done to distract from the real problems or to inflame tensions to appease his base."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump official snaps at CNN host for calling hydroxychloroquine ‘dangerous’ – then gets schooled by a doctor

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN this Tuesday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh argued in favor of the drug hydroxychloroquine as means to fight against coronavirus, accusing network host Brianna Keilar of "cherry-picking" details from studies that he claims proved the drug is safe.

According to Murtaugh, the "entirety of the media" dismissed the drug simply because President Trump expressed optimism about it.

"That's not why," Keilar said. "It's because it kills people, Tim."

Later in the segment, Keilar told Murtaugh that his coming on CNN and promoting hydroxychloroquine is doing a "real disservice to the health of Americans."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump spent a small fortune on his failed Tulsa rally: analysis

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to campaign finance reports, it appears President Donald Trump's campaign spent a small fortune for his failed Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in June.

The New York Times calculated the totals, which came out to $2.2 million, to garner about 6,200 people to attend his rally and the "overflow" rally which was ultimately canceled. That adds up to about $354.84 per person who attended. It's unknown how many people contracted COVID-19 at the event, but a Tulsa health official said the rally “likely contributed" to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. At least eight members of the Trump advance team, including Secret Service agents, also tested positive after being in Tulsa.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image