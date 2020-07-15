A delay in Trump finance scandal may prevent the prosecution of other people than the president: court filing

President Donald Trump is continuing to fight the Manhattan District Attorney’s case requiring his taxes and financial documents. But in a Wednesday court filing Cy Vance indicated that there is a need for urgency because his case could involve the prosecution of “other people.”

Time is of the essence to minimize “any risk that criminal conduct will go unpunished,” says Vance in the filing.

“Each day that compliance with the Mazars [Trump’s accounting firm] subpoena is delayed increases the likelihood that the grand jury will not receive the documents it sought ten months ago in a timely fashion,” the court documents also say.

Read the five-page filing here.