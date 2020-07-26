‘A serious situation’ in Texas as internal GOP polls show Trump losing: MSNBC analyst

Taking a look at polling in Texas that shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a slight lead over Donald Trump, an MSNBC analyst claimed internal GOP polls show similar results which is very bad news for the president.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston was asked about the president’s problems in the normally reliable conservative state.

“Is Texas going blue?” host Witt asked. “Last time it did that was 1976, Jimmy Carter won by 51 percent. What are the odds this is time?”

“Better than they’ve been in a long time, at least since Bill Clinton was president,” Livingston replied. “The internal polling is matching this. This is a serious situation for Republicans. I think the question going into the fall is, will some of these Republicans who support Joe Biden come home to the GOP or whether these numbers hold if the national parties start investing serious resources into the state — could they move one direction or the other with a concerted television campaign.”

“So, if you have to put odds now, today being a snapshot, we know they can change in any given amount of time and we have plenty of time for it to change between now and November 3rd, but what do you think is behind this possibility of Texas voting for a Democrat?” Witt pressed.

“Well, you were just speaking to a reporter in Michigan and the exact opposite of what happened in the rust belt went down in Texas on November 2016,” she explained. “We saw parts of Texas that should be Republican move toward the Democratic Party. So I think what is driving this is down-ballot. You have House legislative candidates getting out the vote and maybe even destigmatizing what it is to be a Democrat in the state of Texas. I also think the state has an affinity for him. If you remember, Texas kind of sealed the nomination after South Carolina for Joe Biden in a way no one really saw coming.”

Watch below: