‘Absolute idiocy’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe hammers Trump ‘lunacy’ against masks after GOP’s Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed President Donald Trump and other Republicans for refusing to embrace mask wearing to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The “Morning Joe” host called out the president and GOP lawmakers after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who has refused to wear a mask before testing positive for COVID-19, and asked why they embraced unproven treatments while mocking known preventions.

“It is like nothing i’ve ever seen in my life,” Scarborough said. “People so adamantly and obstinately ignoring medical advice on a disease that’s killed 150,000 people. Remember, at one time you heard it’s only 30,000 or 40,000 people are going to die. In April it was reduced to 60,000 to 70,000. We’re up to 150,000 people and you still have, from the White House, just complete idiocy, you have the president running around doing fundraisers without a mask in a crowd of people. You have him retweeting woman talking about demons and other bizarre things, mocking masks, talking about hydroxychloroquine, which just about every other medical professional says, it does not work on this disease. It doesn’t work. I don’t know who’s making money, right, but follow the money.”

“You have to ask, what’s the money connection?” he added. “Because it makes no sense to continue to push a drug, as the president continues to do, that doesn’t work, that every medical professional says doesn’t work, that the top scientists in America say doesn’t work.”

Gohmert insisted that wearing a mask, which he’d started to do recently, may have actually caused his infection.

“Louie claiming that his mask caused coronavirus is like saying the aspirin, the Advil, caused my headache,” Scarborough said. “It’s just complete, absolute lunacy. Yet you have the president of the United States running around retweeting people saying masks don’t matter, the president of the United States holding fundraisers in crowds not wearing a mask, and Republicans on the Hill still just acting asinine about it.”