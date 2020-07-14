Quantcast
Connect with us

ACLU demands special counsel probe into Bill Barr over police assault on protesters: ‘The suspect can’t be the investigator’

Published

1 min ago

on

The ACLU is demanding the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate a violent police assault last month on peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators near the White House—a crackdown reportedly ordered by Attorney General William Barr.

“The suspect can’t be the investigator,” the ACLU the tweeted. “We need a full investigation independent of Barr.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group sent a letter (pdf) Tuesday morning urging Barr and other Justice Department officials involved in the law enforcement crackdown to recuse themselves from any investigation into the June 1 incident, which came amid nationwide demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd.

“On that day, at approximately 6:25 pm, federal and other government forces attacked peaceful protesters and journalists covering the event without warning and unprovoked, used tear gas, flash bang grenades, and rubber bullets to drive the crowd out of the public park they lawfully occupied,” the letter reads.

“These actions were an unconstitutional violation of protesters’ right to speak, assemble, and petition the government under the First Amendment and to remain free of unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment,” the letter continues. “You must take all necessary steps to ensure that you and others involved in the ordering and carrying out of the use of force have no role in the appointment or supervision of the special counsel.”

Barr last month denied ordering law enforcement officials to push back the security perimeter outside the White House to clear the way for President Donald Trump’s walk to St. John’s Church for a photo-op.

ADVERTISEMENT

But anonymous Justice Department officials and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the media that Barr personally made the order that resulted in the violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

“When A.G. Barr came to the White House—I think it was early afternoon—he noticed that it hadn’t been cleared, gave the order for it to be cleared, and that action took place,” McEnany said during a June 3 press briefing.

Kate Ruane, ACLU senior legislative counsel, said in a statement Tuesday that “Barr and other administration officials appear to have criminally conspired to violently attack lawful demonstrators and all signs indicate they have since been engaged in a concerted cover up effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“History books will certainly remember Bill Barr for the crimes of the Trump administration, but a full, independent investigation now is necessary to hold him and any other officials who may be responsible for this chilling incident accountable today,” said Ruane.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving cartoonist sues ADL for calling him anti-Semitic — and his lawsuit is loaded with anti-Semitic conspiracies

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Ben Garrison, a Trump-loving conservative political cartoonist, has filed a lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League for labeling some of his work as anti-Semitic.

However, Garrison's lawsuit tries to disprove charges of anti-Semitism by relying on several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving George Soros and the Rothschild family, whom neo-Nazis and other anti-Semites falsely believe control world governments.

At issue is a cartoon that Garrison drew in 2017 that depicted former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster as puppet whose strings were being pulled by George Soros and an even larger hand that was labeled, "Rothschilds."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump keeps trying to turn the page on coronavirus — but even his allies won’t let him move on

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump desperately wants to turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 138,000 in the U.S. and threatens to sink his re-election -- but even his staunchest allies won't let him move on.

A growing number of Trump's reliable allies are undermining White House talking points on the deadly pandemic that's rapidly spreading across the South and West, and Republicans are joining the calls for more testing and other measures the president opposes, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.

"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image