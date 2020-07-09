‘All nine justices’ rejected Trump’s claim of absolute immunity: CNN’s Toobin
On Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling that President Donald Trump’s taxes are not immune from the Manhattan criminal investigation, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the implications of the decision.
“All nine justices reject the position put forth by the president’s lawyers in this case,” said Toobin. “All nine justices say that the president does not have absolute immunity from a subpoena, and all nine agree that the case has to go back to district court.”
“This is a legal defeat for the president, but it may be a practical victory,” added Toobin. “The idea that the president can’t be subpoenaed is completely rejected but the Supreme Court, and that even the two dissenting justices agree on … the practical victory for the president is that the legal proceedings will continue. It seems unlikely, given this opinion, that the president will ultimately be able to stop the disclosure of these events to the grand jury in Manhattan, but it’s going to take time. I mean, this process will begin again. The district court will get briefings. They may hear evidence. That will be appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and then losing party will likely go back to the Supreme Court. All of this will take a while.”
Trump is ‘running around like a toddler’ and wrecking everything for the GOP: Ex-Jeb Bush strategist
On CNN Thursday, former Jeb Bush strategist Tim Miller, a Never Trump conservative, warned there may be no way out for Republicans who have stuck by President Donald Trump and tied their political fortunes to him.
"I imagine ... discussions taking place with the pandemic where it is, which is bad, but it's also getting worse," said anchor John Berman. "So what do the consultants do or think about if this situation continues to get worse? How do you run on a situation even worse than this in October or November?"
"Maybe from lack of imagination, but, you know, I'm not sure that that's the case. You know, it's always darkest before completely black, as John McCain would say," said Miller. "I think these guys are stuck with him. You know, at this point they're pregnant, you know, they're past pregnant, you know? Their Trump kid is now running around as a toddler right now."
Trump is living in a ‘COVIDless la-la land’ — and can’t understand why he isn’t being taken seriously: CNN’s Cuomo
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for demanding people take him seriously as he ignores his own health experts and tries to override recommendations on school closures.
"Another day gone without the president deciding to lead us with a plan of action to fight the pandemic," said Cuomo. "Instead, we now know what he meant by pressuring states to reopen schools, ready or not, without ever offering them a plan to help. If they don't reopen, he will punish the poorest students. He said he's going to pull federal aid, and the kids that get most of that aid are the neediest. Many of them are white, by the way, and from families that may be Trumpers."