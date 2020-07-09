‘All nine justices’ rejected Trump’s claim of absolute immunity: CNN’s Toobin

On Thursday, following the Supreme Court’s 7-2 ruling that President Donald Trump’s taxes are not immune from the Manhattan criminal investigation, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the implications of the decision.

“All nine justices reject the position put forth by the president’s lawyers in this case,” said Toobin. “All nine justices say that the president does not have absolute immunity from a subpoena, and all nine agree that the case has to go back to district court.”

“This is a legal defeat for the president, but it may be a practical victory,” added Toobin. “The idea that the president can’t be subpoenaed is completely rejected but the Supreme Court, and that even the two dissenting justices agree on … the practical victory for the president is that the legal proceedings will continue. It seems unlikely, given this opinion, that the president will ultimately be able to stop the disclosure of these events to the grand jury in Manhattan, but it’s going to take time. I mean, this process will begin again. The district court will get briefings. They may hear evidence. That will be appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and then losing party will likely go back to the Supreme Court. All of this will take a while.”

Watch below: