Ammon Bundy caught on video shoving city employee as scuffle breaks out at Idaho mask meeting

A planned meeting among city officials in Caldwell, Idaho, was canceled after things turned physical after protesters showed up to challenge a potential mask mandate.
Video obtained by KTVB shows militia leader Ammon Bundy and others arguing with building employees before forcing their way inside.
“You’re gonna cancel the meeting, or you’re gonna let us in, or you’re gonna call the officers to arrest us,” Bundy says in the video.
Building rules require anyone who enters to wear a mask and undergo a temperature check.
In the video, Bundy can be seen shoving a building employee, knocking the man back.
“This is not your building!” Bundy yells.
Other scuffles between the employee and protesters break out in the video. At one point, a baby in a stroller with one of the protesters appears to be bumped by a door, prompting one of the protestors to yell, “you just hit a child! you just hit a child!”
Watch the video below:
