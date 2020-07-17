Quantcast
Ammon Bundy caught on video shoving city employee as scuffle breaks out at Idaho mask meeting

Published

10 mins ago

on

A planned meeting among city officials in Caldwell, Idaho, was canceled after things turned physical after protesters showed up to challenge a potential mask mandate.

Video obtained by KTVB shows militia leader Ammon Bundy and others arguing with building employees before forcing their way inside.

“You’re gonna cancel the meeting, or you’re gonna let us in, or you’re gonna call the officers to arrest us,” Bundy says in the video.

Building rules require anyone who enters to wear a mask and undergo a temperature check.

In the video, Bundy can be seen shoving a building employee, knocking the man back.

“This is not your building!” Bundy yells.

Other scuffles between the employee and protesters break out in the video. At one point, a baby in a stroller with one of the protesters appears to be bumped by a door, prompting one of the protestors to yell, “you just hit a child! you just hit a child!”

Watch the video below:

GOP sheriff hurls profanity at reporter after fight erupts at debate — then throws up a middle finger as he leaves

Published

1 min ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Republican St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar this week cursed out a local reporter covering a debate -- and then was caught on camera throwing a middle finger as he drove away in his car.

Local news station News 4 Jacksonville reports that Shoar's profane attack on the reporter came after a fight broke out during the St. Johns County Sheriff debate at the Shriner’s Club in St. Augustine, Florida.

Shoar, the incumbent sheriff who is leaving after his term expires later this year, grew angry after seeing supporters of the two rival candidates get into physical fights while in the audience during the debate.

Published

on

By

Double-dipping spotted among PPP healthcare loan recipients

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Healthcare providers have faced significant challenges during the pandemic, but it was still surprising to see that sector show up as the largest recipient of assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program. That’s because hospitals and other providers were already receiving tens of billions of dollars in federal aid from other CARES Act programs.

To the growing list of PPP defects, we can add: double-dipping by healthcare recipients.

Take the case of Bronxcare, which operates a number of health facilities in New York City. Two of its units were revealed to have gotten PPP loans worth $2 to $5 million each (the amounts were disclosed as ranges). Previously, it received more than $100 million from the HHS Provider Relief Fund.

