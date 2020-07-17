An economic ‘time bomb’ could blow up what’s left of Trump’s campaign in the next six weeks: report
While the current economy is marked by high unemployment and shuttering businesses, things could get even worse in the next six weeks.
As Politico reports, President Donald Trump is facing “a ticking economic time bomb” that could soon destroy what remaining hope he has of winning re-election, as many schools are still not ready to reopen and expanded unemployment benefits are scheduled to run out at the end of the month.
Administration officials have put reopening schools on the front burner, as they view it as key to getting parents to feel comfortable returning to work.
However, some administration officials tell Politico that it’s already way too late to push for schools to reopen, and the reality is many of them won’t be ready.
“Some senior aides think the White House became invested in the school issue too late after focusing throughout the spring on reopening restaurants, bars and small businesses across states — when schools should have been their first priority,” the publication writes.
Added to this, many of Trump’s economic advisers are telling him not to renew expanded unemployment insurance, which could give unemployed workers far less cash to spend, thus putting the economy in further jeopardy.
“You’ve got to take the $600 a week off the table and go back to the traditional unemployment system,” said economic adviser Stephen Moore. “You can’t keep paying people not to work.”
2020 Election
Trump’s Rose Garden MAGA campaign rally wasn’t an off-script slip: It was planned — and there will be more
On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.
Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
2020 Election
RNC going to extra expense in Jacksonville to cater to ‘toddler’ Trump and it still won’t please the ‘man-child’: Morning Joe guest
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe' segment on the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, political analyst Elise Jordan explained that the Republican Party is being forced to "cater to the whims" of Donald Trump as if he were angry "toddler" while at the same time trying to protect attendees from COVID-19 exposure.
As host Mika Brezinski noted, the RNC has now scrambling and instituting measures in Florida to slow the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus -- including new rules limiting the number guests allowed -- instead of canceling the event that had been moved from North Carolina.
2020 Election
‘He’s a coward’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts Trump will quit to avoid ‘stunning loss’ to Biden
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch believes President Donald Trump will quit the presidential race rather than suffer an ignominious defeat, but "Morning Joe" co-host thinks he'll stay in and crank up the crazy.
Deutsch, who's known Trump for years, said the president had no accomplishments to run on, and his slogans sounded empty in the face of a devastating pandemic and economic wreckage.
"What can the president do at this point?" Deutsch said. "I go back to 2016. Basically he sloganed his way into the White House -- 'build a wall, ban the Muslims, lock her up, make America great again' -- you can't slogan your way out of it. We'll have 220,000 deaths to COVID come November. You have 50 million people unemployed, a decimation of race relations. You can't slogan your way out of that."