‘An entire nation is suffering’ from Trump’s ‘narcissistic incompetence’: Ex-New Hampshire GOP chair
Jennifer Horn, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, has written a scathing denunciation of President Donald Trump’s leadership ahead of his planned rally in the Granite State this weekend.
In an editorial in the New Hampshire Union Leader, Horn lays into the president’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 132,000 Americans in just four months.
“An entire nation is suffering at the hands of his narcissistic incompetence,” she writes. “It never crossed my mind that he would be the leader of the free world during a global pandemic.”
In addition to slamming Trump for his failed response to the pandemic, Horn also called him out for failing to confront the Russian government for allegedly putting bounties on American soldiers, and for pushing racial division on his Twitter feed.
She also slams her fellow Republicans for giving Trump a free pass despite his many failures and transgressions.
“When those that we send to the halls of Congress refuse to defend the constitution and preserve the republic, then we the people must do so ourselves at the ballot box,” she concludes. “Donald Trump wants you to vote for his ugly, divisive, damaging vision of our country, but I know we are better than that. I too am a mom and an American first, and I won’t do it.”
