Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-corruption group files motion in Roger Stone case saying pardon is void due to ‘self dealing’

Published

1 min ago

on

The anti-corruption group Free Speech for the People filed a motion with Judge Amy Berman Jackson opposing the pardon of President Donald Trump’s pal, Roger Stone.

According to the organization’s president, John Bonifaz, there are “limits to the pardon power” that the president holds, “including when the power is abused for self-dealing purposes.” He said that Stone’s “commutation violates the Take Care Clause of the Constitution,” and thus, should be declared void.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the Framers added the phrase ‘faithful execution’ to the Constitution, for the president to ‘take Care that the laws be faithfully executed’ and for the presidential oath, they were drawing on a long English tradition of this phrase signifying limited powers on behalf of the public interest, and rejecting the unlimited prerogatives of kings,” the group cited Professor Jed Shugerman, at Fordham Law School. “These republican limits are similar to fiduciary duties against self-dealing. Thus, pardons and commutations that are in self-interest and against the public interest are unfaithful execution of the office and are constitutionally invalid.”

The group’s legal director, Ron Fein, explained that the Stone case isn’t over.

“The Supreme Court has acknowledged that the pardon power is not unlimited, and the Constitution requires the President to exercise that power loyally and carefully in the public interest rather than in his own self-interest,” he said. “The judge should hear what Professors Leib and Shugerman have to say before taking any further action with respect to Roger Stone.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A delay in Trump finance scandal may prevent the prosecution of other people than the president: court filing

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is continuing to fight the Manhattan District Attorney's case requiring his taxes and financial documents. But in a Wednesday court filing Cy Vance indicated that there is a need for urgency because his case could involve the prosecution of "other people."

Time is of the essence to minimize "any risk that criminal conduct will go unpunished," says Vance in the filing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Are you kidding me?’ CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for hawking Goya products during a pandemic

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with outrage over the image of President Donald Trump promoting Goya food products from the Oval Office — just a day after his daughter did the same.

"The pandemic is in full effect," said Cuomo. "You tell me how a president, in the middle of a pandemic, has got time for this bullsh*t. Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don't care who it is. Resolute Desk? This is what he's resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya's CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans. Are you kidding me?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Brad Parscale mocked over demotion: ‘Apparently there is a limit to how much you can grift’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Facebook that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been demoted, after several months of a reportedly rocky relationship and frustration from the president over his sinking poll numbers.

Commenters on social media buried Parscale in mockery over the news.

Irony: Brad Parscale just got demoted on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HZ2jWVS5iJ

— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 16, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image