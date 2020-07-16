Anti-maskers bombard Marco Rubio with rage after he debunks their conspiracy theories

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Thursday did his best to debunk false claims about face masks being made by conspiracy theorists — but he wound up getting bombarded by angry anti-maskers anyway.

In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio declared that “mask wearing isn’t some novel idea they came up with to control us,” referring to a popular refrain among conspiracy theorists that masks are the New World Order’s way of asserting dominance over a pliant population.

He went on to say that “surgeons, nurses and dentists have used them forever to protect patients and themselves,” and then asked his followers rhetorically, “If it doesn’t work, what’s the harm?” and “And if it has a 10% chance of getting us back to school,sports and life why not do it?”

While Rubio’s tweet may have seemed fairly uncontroversial, he was nonetheless angrily denounced by anti-mask activists.

Check out some reactions below.

Because I have a god given right not to be forced to wear some garbage over my mouth. — Golf4Life (@Golf_4Life) July 16, 2020

I don’t mind wearing one voluntarily and I have the whole time, it’s when the government steps in and forces it. It becomes a slippery slope and I worry my rights will slowly be taken. What’s next a forced vaccine? — runnermomma (@shalanejp) July 16, 2020

Masks are for criminals and terrorists. pic.twitter.com/kKQHRtm7kz — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 16, 2020

When masks are mandated by law that's CONTROL. — BornAgainCovfefian (@covfefe_u) July 16, 2020

The harm is you’re breathing in your own CO2 which might seems fine at the present time but overtime it will cause permanent damage. — 💀KG💀™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KevBoat44) July 16, 2020

What's the harm in wearing a burka…. right, Rubio? 🙄 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 16, 2020

Please, the issue is not whether or not to wear a mask. The issue is….does the government have the authority to force you to wear a mask?!! Please wake up! — Monte Johnston (@MonteStepJohn) July 16, 2020

Show me where the Constitution allows for Governors and Mayors issuing dictates and micro-managing the daily lives of individual Americans not convicted of any crime, on penalty/threat of fines and/or jail? I'll wait…….. — Larry Black (@LarryBlack10) July 16, 2020

I love how people are focusing on 138,000 like it's an astronomical number. Yes, that's a lot of people, but it's only 4% of all infected. That means that 96% of people who have gotten covid recovered. And majority of the dead are elderly or immunocompromised. — Kim (@kymberleigh_m) July 16, 2020

The harm is masses of Americans walking blindly in obedience to government issued non-laws turning towards becoming a socialist country. As a kid I wondered how an entire population could agree to watching a race of people get exterminated during WW2. Now I see and understand. — Cynthia Just a MAGA Woman (@Cynthianewcomb5) July 16, 2020

Wearing Face mask has no scientific value, useless. Human body is full of bacteria both good and bad. — prolles (@prolles_rey) July 16, 2020

It’s so weird to me that not even Republicans understand the concept of freedom, and rights of Americans to choose. — D.A. Walk (@FantasyGuy216) July 16, 2020

Masks are about control/ power.. nothing more. If masks were effective, where were the flu masks? 70,000 + die from "the flu" every year. But, if your first flu shot didnt work, just get another shot? We've been scammed for years.

"Medical Industry". pic.twitter.com/y4SysUzfzf — NovaX432HZ Text UNITE to 88022 (@67chrisn) July 16, 2020