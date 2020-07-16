Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-maskers bombard Marco Rubio with rage after he debunks their conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Thursday did his best to debunk false claims about face masks being made by conspiracy theorists — but he wound up getting bombarded by angry anti-maskers anyway.

In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio declared that “mask wearing isn’t some novel idea they came up with to control us,” referring to a popular refrain among conspiracy theorists that masks are the New World Order’s way of asserting dominance over a pliant population.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to say that “surgeons, nurses and dentists have used them forever to protect patients and themselves,” and then asked his followers rhetorically, “If it doesn’t work, what’s the harm?” and “And if it has a 10% chance of getting us back to school,sports and life why not do it?”

While Rubio’s tweet may have seemed fairly uncontroversial, he was nonetheless angrily denounced by anti-mask activists.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Video shows Portland police violently tackling bicycle rider in protest zone

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Police in Portland, Oregon were seen this week tackling a protester who was riding a bicycle.

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The video, which was posted by KATU's Dan McCarthy, shows three officers running toward the cyclist as he rides near Lownsdale Square. One officer uses his body as a projectile, knocking the man off the bicycle.

According to McCarthy, the protester was arrested. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

The incident comes as police cleared protesters in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square. At least five arrests were made during the action, McCarthy said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rupert Murdoch’s son and daughter-in-law drop more than $2 million to help elect Biden and Democrats

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch's son and daughter-in-law are two of the biggest backers of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign, federal filings show.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Murdoch each contributed $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The Biden Victory Fund splits donations between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 26 state parties. The couple has also contributed to other candidates aiming to unseat Republicans. Kathryn Murdoch is "increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats," The Washington Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

As Putin’s hackers try to steal COVID-19 vaccine secrets ‘Kremlin Kevin’ McCarthy pushes bill to ‘protect America’s statues’

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Many Americans woke to the news Thursday morning that Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets from the U.S., the UK, and Canada, according to officials in those three countries, CNN reports, The Russian hackers are the same group of President Vladimir Putin's "Cozy Bear" intelligence agents accused of hacking the DNC's servers before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image