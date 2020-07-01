Quantcast
Connect with us

Appellate Judge says Mary Trump’s tell-all book can be released

Published

1 min ago

on

Yesterday, a judge paused Mary Trump’s tell-all book on President Donald Trump and his family, but Wednesday evening, a New York appellate judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could move forward with releasing the book.

According to the New York Times, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man will be released in four weeks, on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justice Alan Scheinkman’s ruling, however, put off addressing a central aspect of the bitter spat about the manuscript that has been roiling all month in the Trump family: whether, by writing the book, Ms. Trump violated a confidentiality agreement put in place nearly 20 years ago after a struggle over the will of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., Donald Trump’s father,” the report said.

The book is already No. 1 on Amazon, dethroning John Bolton, who originally held the top spot.

Read the full report at the New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump staff had an inquisition for healthcare workers for Tulsa rally — demanding to know if they leaked staff COVID story

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was so incensed that the media learned of his staffers who caught COVID-19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had a kind of inquisition for healthcare workers to investigate if they linked the story.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that those familiar to his reaction said that outside of the BOK center, Trump campaign staff were being tested before the event. When the information was released, they scrambled, quizzing who leaked the information about the positive cases.

Healthcare workers were "then given a different list of people to test, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events who, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations," said the Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Party ‘hired’ former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ producer said to have incriminating ‘tapes’ of Trump

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Former "Celebrity Apprentice" producer Chuck Labella suddenly started getting checks from the Republican Party's from Aug. 2019 to May 2020, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

According to the financial records, the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention has paid $66,000 to LaBella Worldwide, Inc. for "production consulting services." LaBella, who has no political work experience, was the talent producer on Trump's infamous reality show.

"LaBella is not just a former Apprentice bigwig. According to actor Tom Arnold, who was a contestant on the show and has since become a vociferous Trump critic, LaBella was in possession of Trump's ostensibly salacious—and, in political and media circles, long-sought—behind-the-scenes Apprentice outtakes," said the Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White woman pulls gun on Black woman after allegedly almost hitting her with her car

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, a viral video showed a white woman in Auburn Hills, Michigan, pulling a handgun on a Black woman in an altercation in a parking lot.

According to the woman taking the video, the white woman nearly hit the Black woman while backing up her van, and the argument escalated quickly.

"Get the license plate!" the Black woman can be heard shouting.

"Don't you f**king jump behind my car," replied the woman with the gun. "Get the f**k back! Get the f**k back! Back the f**k up!"

According to the poster, the woman who brandished the gun has been arrested.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image