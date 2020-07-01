Appellate Judge says Mary Trump’s tell-all book can be released

Yesterday, a judge paused Mary Trump’s tell-all book on President Donald Trump and his family, but Wednesday evening, a New York appellate judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could move forward with releasing the book.

According to the New York Times, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man will be released in four weeks, on schedule.

“Justice Alan Scheinkman’s ruling, however, put off addressing a central aspect of the bitter spat about the manuscript that has been roiling all month in the Trump family: whether, by writing the book, Ms. Trump violated a confidentiality agreement put in place nearly 20 years ago after a struggle over the will of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., Donald Trump’s father,” the report said.

The book is already No. 1 on Amazon, dethroning John Bolton, who originally held the top spot.

Read the full report at the New York Times.