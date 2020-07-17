‘Are you campaigning for him?’ Twitter roasts Nikki Haley for ‘warning’ about Biden possibly choosing Warren for VP

In a tweet from this Friday, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned of a potential Biden-Warren ticket, writing that if Joe Biden wins in November, “it’s clear” that Elizabeth Warren “will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.”

If Biden wins in November, it's clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name's on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020

But in the comment thread that opened up beneath Haley’s tweet, people wondered what exactly the problem is, some even jokingly suggesting that she’s doing Biden’s campaigning for him.

I think it was really gracious of Joe Biden to put aside partisan differences and hire Nikki Haley to work for his campaign. https://t.co/FcEnRAt94y — Stan O. (@stan_okl) July 17, 2020

BREAKING: Nikki Haley endorses Joe Biden for President. — Braxton Kellogg (@itsbday) July 17, 2020

I didn’t expect Nikki Haley to endorse Joe Biden like this, but here we are. https://t.co/Q8O7cE7d9K — keddren (@keddren) July 17, 2020

Nikki Haley’s endorsement of Joe Biden is a compelling one. Thank you Nik! https://t.co/TZbqL8GfV6 — Ⓥ (@ReplicantX6) July 17, 2020

Surprised Nikki Haley would be providing this kind of support to @JoeBiden She might need to report this as an in-kind https://t.co/PSOjKCA9kR — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) July 17, 2020

Have to admit, I did not have Nikki Haley campaigning for Joe Biden on my bingo card. Thanks, Ambassador! https://t.co/4kfLNg7SWL — Tim O’Neil (@oneilt32) July 17, 2020

That’s fantastic. You mean we will finally talk about the growing wage gap? We will acknowledge climate science and talk about how to prepare for that and coordinate globally? You mean we will weed out oligarchy-crime and Russian money laundering? Thanks for the great news! — CJRiley (@woodsinkcom) July 17, 2020

Oh Nikki… Give it up you decided to go along with the tRump agenda and ruin your credibility forever! #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare — Tera Corona (@teracorona) July 17, 2020

True. And that’s OK by me, Elizabeth is smart as hell. Unlike 45 who filled positions with inept, ass kissers, Joe will indeed surround himself with the best and brightest. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare — Daneen Cole (@Daneenc) July 17, 2020

Nikki, here’s a photo of an inanimate rock. This rock has a greater chance of shaping a better domestic policy than the entire length & breadth of this current Administration. pic.twitter.com/nIrbdyazyu — Rick Singer (@ricksinger) July 17, 2020

Yay! Thanks for helping get out the vote for @JoeBiden — Georgia Politics (@atlantamcd) July 17, 2020

We can only hope. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 17, 2020

