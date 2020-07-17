Quantcast
‘Are you campaigning for him?’ Twitter roasts Nikki Haley for ‘warning’ about Biden possibly choosing Warren for VP

In a tweet from this Friday, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned of a potential Biden-Warren ticket, writing that if Joe Biden wins in November, “it’s clear” that Elizabeth Warren “will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.”

But in the comment thread that opened up beneath Haley’s tweet, people wondered what exactly the problem is, some even jokingly suggesting that she’s doing Biden’s campaigning for him.

