Arizona 2016 Trump voter switches to Biden because of COVID-19: ‘He’s looking out for himself only’
An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump back in 2016 has seen enough of the president and is ready to support former Vice President Joe Biden in November.
In an interview with Reuters, 65-year-old Arizona resident Randy Olsen said that the president’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed him to vote for Biden this fall.
“He’s disrespecting the experts,” Olsen said, referring to Trump’s refusal to wear a face mask. “He’s looking out for himself only and isn’t looking out for anybody else.”
Chuck Coughlin, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells Reuters that Olsen is not the only older Republican voter that the president has been losing thanks to his handling of the disease.
“I expect it’s very damaging with that portion of the electorate that Trump needs to persuade,” he said.
Arizona has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and the state on Tuesday reported a single-day record of 117 deaths from the disease.
Chad Campbell, a former Democratic state lawmaker, says that Trump’s botched handling of the pandemic has left the door wide open for Biden.
“The fact that Donald Trump is spending time and money here this early on shows you how much trouble he’s in,” he said.
