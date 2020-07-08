Texas doctor blasts Trump’s COVID-19 ‘misinformation campaign’: ‘You can’t hide hospitalizations’

A doctor in Texas has delivered a scathing rebuke of the Trump White House’s attempts to ignore the surge in novel coronavirus infections throughout the United States.
Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is simply lying when he says that America is “in a good place” with COVID-19.
“What we’re seeing is a misinformation campaign,” he said. “And I don’t know who the White House thinks they’re kidding… they’re just grasping at straws.”
Hotez said that, unlike in past situations, Trump will not be able to tweet his way out of this crisis.
“One thing you can’t hide are hospitalizations and ICU admissions — you can’t hide those,” he said. “There they are, mounting every day. We still have lots of weeks left before the election, and those numbers can easily double, as terrible as they are today, they can easily double or triple or quadruple by then. So we need to do something now.”
Hotez went on to explain that even a nationwide contact-tracing program would do little good at the current moment when infections are completely out of control.
Arizona Republican senator and former Air Force combat pilot Martha McSally once published an academic paper in which she said military servicewomen should be counseled against the "foolishness of entering into a lifetime commitment (motherhood)" to avoid deployment, and called for the Pentagon to repeal the policy that allows women to use pregnancy as an excuse to "skirt" their commitment.
The article, titled "Women in Combat: Is the Current Policy Obsolete?" appeared in a 2007 edition of the Duke Journal of Gender Law & Policy. At the time, McSally, the first female combat pilot in U.S. history — and the first-ever losing Senate candidate to immediately receive a Senate seat — was pursuing a second graduate degree at Air War College.
As hard as her uncle, Robert Trump, fought to prevent its release, Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book is on track for a July 14 release. And although the release of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” is still a week away, more and more details about its content are emerging from reporters who have received copies of the memoir.
In her book, Mary Trump speaks candidly not only about her uncle, President Donald Trump, but about other members of her family as well — including her grandfather Fred Trump, Sr. and her father Fred Trump, Jr.
While the true toll Covid-19 has taken on healthcare workers is not yet known, one investigation found that more than 760 have died from the virus.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday falsely claimed that healthcare workers "don't get infected" with Covid-19 "because they take appropriate precautions" as he attempted to make the case for reopening schools in the fall—even with coronavirus cases surging across the United States.
"If we don't have enough PPE for the healthcare workers on the front lines, how can we possibly have enough PPE for all of the country's teachers to take the same precautions?"—Sarah Karlin-Smith, Pink Sheet