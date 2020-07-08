Texas doctor blasts Trump’s COVID-19 ‘misinformation campaign’: ‘You can’t hide hospitalizations’

A doctor in Texas has delivered a scathing rebuke of the Trump White House’s attempts to ignore the surge in novel coronavirus infections throughout the United States.

Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is simply lying when he says that America is “in a good place” with COVID-19.

“What we’re seeing is a misinformation campaign,” he said. “And I don’t know who the White House thinks they’re kidding… they’re just grasping at straws.”

Hotez said that, unlike in past situations, Trump will not be able to tweet his way out of this crisis.

“One thing you can’t hide are hospitalizations and ICU admissions — you can’t hide those,” he said. “There they are, mounting every day. We still have lots of weeks left before the election, and those numbers can easily double, as terrible as they are today, they can easily double or triple or quadruple by then. So we need to do something now.”

Hotez went on to explain that even a nationwide contact-tracing program would do little good at the current moment when infections are completely out of control.

