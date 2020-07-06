Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces she has tested positive for coronavirus
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has just announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Bottoms is believed to be on Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s short list for Vice President.
“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms posted to Twitter minutes ago.
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Breaking Banner
‘He’s lost it’: Terrorism expert Malcolm Nance explains why it appears Michael Flynn ‘is crazy’
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared to take the conspiracy group QAnon's pledge in a July 4th video. It's something that terrorism expert Malcolm Nance said shows Flynn has completely "lost it."
MSNBC host Joy Reid couldn't help but note that this man was previously the United States National Security Advisor in charge of relaying serious threats to the president.
According to Flynn's lawyer, the pledge that he filmed closes with "where we go one, we go all," which is the motto of the group QAnon. But the lawyer said that the oath wasn't what Flynn was taking while raising his right hand for the video. Flynn also added #QAnon to his Twitter profile and began posting QAnon memes.
CNN
Trump’s ‘white grievance politics’ is his base impulse because he has no strategy: NYT’s Maggie Haberman
On CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested that the president's appeals to racism are not an organized strategy, but simply what pops into his head.
"Has stoking racial division now become a part of the president's re-election strategy?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"So, I want to reject two things you said.," said Haberman. "One is 'now become,' and the other is 'strategy.' This is not a strategy, but what the president prefers to do and what he wants to talk about and consistently talked about for several years or decades."
"The reason it stands out so much now, it is so out of step with where the rest of the country is in this movement, which is one of the biggest civil rights movements in decades that comes against systemic racism in policing and in other areas of American life," said Haberman. "He is choosing to talk about other things. He is choosing to talk about the Confederate flag and demanding an apology from the one Black NASCAR driver."
CNN
‘Bald-faced lie’: CNN commentator tears into Trump for ‘hoax’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," commentator Dana Bash laid into President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
"Can I just add one thing, if I may?" said Bash. "We're talking right now about the Confederate flag part of the tweet. But there's something else that's really important. He went after an African-American NASCAR driver personally with a bald-faced lie, with a lie saying that he should apologize for this, quote, unquote, 'hoax.' He was the victim, he was presented with the notion that there was a noose in his stall by the head of NASCAR. He didn't do anything wrong except receive this information."