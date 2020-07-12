Betsy DeVos cut off by CNN’s Bash with fact-check that children will not be safe back in school during the pandemic
During a contentious “State of the Union” interview with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, CNN’s Dana Bash had to pull the Trump administration official up short that she said that children would be safe to return to school despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
With DeVos repeatedly insisting kids need to go back to school, while avoiding questions over whether her department has any guidance or plans for their health neeeds, Bash pressed her to guarantee that kids would be safe.
“I want my school-aged child to go back to school as much as you are saying you want for everybody,” Bash, filling in for Jake Tapper, pressed.”But the question is can it happen safely? So, by saying what you just said also assure parents, students, children, everybody who’s there that they’re going to be able to do so safely?”
“Well, we know that children get the virus at a far lower rate than any other part of the population. and, again, there is nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is dangerous to them,” DeVos attempted. “And, in fact, it’s more a matter of their health and well-being that they be back in school. We’ve seen this in other countries in Europe and elsewhere in the world where students have gone back to school and have done so very successfully. That should be the goal.”
“We do know that children can spread the virus,” Bash fired back. “For example, there was a summer camp in Missouri, which closed after 82 campers and staff tested positive. Texas says more than 1,300 children and employees in a childcare facility tested positive. And here’s what the CDC guidelines say, “If children meet in groups, it can put everyone at risk. children can pass this virus onto others who have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.’ That’s your own federal government’s guidelines.”
“And we also know that the YMCAs that provide child care that there has not been high incidents of infections,” DeVos replied. “It is a matter of paying attention to good hygiene, following the guidelines around making sure we’re washing hands, wearing masks when appropriate, staying apart at a bit of a distance socially, and doing the things that are common sense approaches to ensuring that kids can go back to the classroom and can go back to learning.”
Watch below:
Part two:
