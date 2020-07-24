‘Beyond a blowout’: Morning Joe panel stunned by new polls showing Trump re-election hopes collapsing

Reacting to new polling that came out late Thursday that shows Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 13 points, the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” was stunned at the continuing collapse of the president’s re-election prospects.

With a graphic illustrating the Quinnipiac poll that shows Biden beating Trump 51 percent to 38 percent, co-host Joe Scarborough said that numbers are looking insurmountable for the president to overcome.

“I’m hesitant to suggest this is where the real numbers are right now,” the host said before adding, “Obviously we’re at the end of July. When I saw the Quinnipiac plus 13 out of Florida, I thought that’s probably an outlier, maybe we’re close to eight, nine, based on the polls.”

“Michigan plus nine, Minnesota, a state that Trump’s campaign believed for three years they were going to bring along into their column, along with New Mexico, those are long gone,” he continued. “They’re not going to be able to campaign in Minnesota or New Mexico because they now have to worry about Texas. We’ve probably done five, six polls over the past month basically show Texas deadlocked within the margin of error except the Dallas News poll this week that showed Biden up by five — bad across the board right now.”

“Yes, it’s early, blah, blah, blah, it’s early,” Scarborough suggested. “It’s important to remember, as Donald Trump’s people are starting to tell him, early voting starts soon. We’re about six weeks away from people starting to vote early and some of these attitudes about the president seem increasingly locked in.”

Asked to comment, Washington Post editor Eugene Robinson stated the polling is devastating to the president.

“I think he’s totally upside down on the coronavirus issue,” Robinson stated. “And, look, if these numbers in Florida are anything like what the result ends up to be, this is beyond a blowout. This is — you can’t possibly lose Florida by those kinds of margins and expect anything, you know, expect to come close in the general election.”

“And for that poll to come out and then all those Fox News polls, the president’s favorite poll that show him well behind in those midwestern battleground states and Pennsylvania — these are devastating blows to a president.”

“We’re getting to the point where traditionally, you know, pundits say people are starting to pay attention,” he continued. “First of all, people have been paying attention to this election all along. There’s nobody in this country that doesn’t have an opinion about Donald Trump and who doesn’t have an opinion about this election.”

Watch below: