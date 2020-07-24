‘Beyond a blowout’: Morning Joe panel stunned by new polls showing Trump re-election hopes collapsing
Reacting to new polling that came out late Thursday that shows Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 13 points, the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” was stunned at the continuing collapse of the president’s re-election prospects.
With a graphic illustrating the Quinnipiac poll that shows Biden beating Trump 51 percent to 38 percent, co-host Joe Scarborough said that numbers are looking insurmountable for the president to overcome.
“I’m hesitant to suggest this is where the real numbers are right now,” the host said before adding, “Obviously we’re at the end of July. When I saw the Quinnipiac plus 13 out of Florida, I thought that’s probably an outlier, maybe we’re close to eight, nine, based on the polls.”
“Michigan plus nine, Minnesota, a state that Trump’s campaign believed for three years they were going to bring along into their column, along with New Mexico, those are long gone,” he continued. “They’re not going to be able to campaign in Minnesota or New Mexico because they now have to worry about Texas. We’ve probably done five, six polls over the past month basically show Texas deadlocked within the margin of error except the Dallas News poll this week that showed Biden up by five — bad across the board right now.”
“Yes, it’s early, blah, blah, blah, it’s early,” Scarborough suggested. “It’s important to remember, as Donald Trump’s people are starting to tell him, early voting starts soon. We’re about six weeks away from people starting to vote early and some of these attitudes about the president seem increasingly locked in.”
Asked to comment, Washington Post editor Eugene Robinson stated the polling is devastating to the president.
“I think he’s totally upside down on the coronavirus issue,” Robinson stated. “And, look, if these numbers in Florida are anything like what the result ends up to be, this is beyond a blowout. This is — you can’t possibly lose Florida by those kinds of margins and expect anything, you know, expect to come close in the general election.”
“And for that poll to come out and then all those Fox News polls, the president’s favorite poll that show him well behind in those midwestern battleground states and Pennsylvania — these are devastating blows to a president.”
“We’re getting to the point where traditionally, you know, pundits say people are starting to pay attention,” he continued. “First of all, people have been paying attention to this election all along. There’s nobody in this country that doesn’t have an opinion about Donald Trump and who doesn’t have an opinion about this election.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Republicans balking at throwing Trump’s campaign a life-line with a big stimulus package: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Republican senators who are fully aware that Donald Trump's presidential campaign is struggling mightily due to the coronavirus and the economic toll it has taken on the country, are showing no interest in passing a massive stimulus package that could help out his re-election prospects.
With the $600 a week unemployment supplement expiring this week and the states shutting down again due to a rise in COVID-19 infections, both houses of Congress are trying to cobble together a package, but the Republican-controlled Senate is getting nowhere with hardline conservatives -- many of the Trump supporters -- unwilling to take on more debt.
2020 Election
Fox & Friends host snaps at Trump campaign official who calls Fox News polls ‘fake’
"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Friday snapped at Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley after he criticized Fox News' own polling about the state of the presidential race.
During an interview, Gidley blew off Fox News polls that came out this week showing the president trailing substantially in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota.
2020 Election
Lincoln Project’s latest ad shows Trump’s deep ties to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell
The Lincoln Project released a new ad highlighting President Donald Trump's links to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell has been charged with recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and other rich and powerful men to sexually abuse, and the anti-Trump conservative group's new ad shows the president's longstanding ties to each of them.
“It’s despicable to hear the president express sympathy for an accused child sex trafficker,” said Tara Setmayer, senior advisor to The Lincoln Project. “While the country continues to grieve unspeakable loss from the Trump administration’s failed COVID-19 response, the president wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium. Shameful.”