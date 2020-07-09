Biden beats Trump to the punch with massive ‘Buy American’ spending package — and GOP allies are fuming
Some of President Donald Trump’s “economic nationalist” allies are furious that Joe Biden beat the White House to the punch with a “Buy American” policy push.
The president’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon told the Washington Post‘s Jeff Stein that Biden’s $300 billion domestic spending proposal was “very smart,” and said the likely Democratic nominee had scored a win.
“The campaign and White House have been caught flat-footed,” Bannon said. “Biden has very smart people around him, particularly on the economic side.”
Biden will formally announce the proposal during a speech in Pennsylvania, where he will lay out a massive increase in government spending on research and development of technologies such as electric vehicles and 5G cellular networks, according to the New York Times.
White House economic adviser Peter Navarro drew up a “Buy America” executive order more than three months ago, but it’s been stalled over objections from Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
👀 Former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon today says that Biden's Buy America proposal is "very smart" — "the campaign and White House have been caught flat-footed … Biden has very smart people around him, particularly on the economic side." https://t.co/8dS9Cbj5As
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 9, 2020
2020 Election
Fox News pundit: Tax returns ruling against Trump is ‘a win for him’ and ‘will help the president’
Fox News pundit Katie Pavlich argued on Thursday that a Supreme Court ruling which opened the door for prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns is actually "a win" for the president.
Pavlich made the remarks after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can request the president's tax records in a public corruption case.
"I think it's a win and a little bit of a loss for President Trump," Pavlich explained. "In the sense that he will now have to deal with a number of these issues and other presidents in the future will as well, whether they are valid requests for information or not and whether they are being made for political for reasons or for valid criminal investigations."
2020 Election
Democrats increasingly worry Trump will push out dangerous COVID-19 vaccine as ‘October surprise’
Democrats are growing increasingly worried the Trump administration will politicize the rollout of a possible coronavirus vaccine ahead of November's election.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) pointedly asked Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn last week whether he could promise the administration would not rush out a vaccine to boost the president's re-election chances -- and she wasn't assured by his answer, reported The Daily Beast.
“Dr. Hahn has his talking points down on following the data and the evidence," Smith said, "and I appreciate he said that, but the proof is in the pudding."
2020 Election
‘An entire nation is suffering’ from Trump’s ‘narcissistic incompetence’: Ex-New Hampshire GOP chair
Jennifer Horn, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, has written a scathing denunciation of President Donald Trump's leadership ahead of his planned rally in the Granite State this weekend.
In an editorial in the New Hampshire Union Leader, Horn lays into the president's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 132,000 Americans in just four months.