Quantcast
Connect with us

Big chain retailers — including Target and Home Depot — beg government to enforce standard mask-wearing nationwide

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a letter sent to the National Governors Association, an industry group representing many of the largest retailers in the U.S. asked the country’s governors to mandate and enforce rules requiring people to wear masks at all times while in public.

With the coronavirus spiking dramatically in some states, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target and Home Depot among others, sent the letter on Monday, reports CBS News.

ADVERTISEMENT

One major issue has been the increasing incidence of angry shoppers attacking employees due to non-standardized rules on masks.

According to RILA President Brian Dodge, “Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers.”

The report notes that fewer than half of the states require mask-wearing in public.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Big chain retailers — including Target and Home Depot — beg government to enforce standard mask-wearing nationwide

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

In a letter sent to the National Governors Association, an industry group representing many of the largest retailers in the U.S. asked the country's governors to mandate and enforce rules requiring people to wear masks at all times while in public.

With the coronavirus spiking dramatically in some states, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target and Home Depot among others, sent the letter on Monday, reports CBS News.

One major issue has been the increasing incidence of angry shoppers attacking employees due to non-standardized rules on masks.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is betting on reckless approach to win in November

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On the Fourth of July, a day meant to celebrate American independence, Donald Trump once again focused on creating a racist spectacle. Despite concerns about spreading the coronavirus and starting wildfires, Trump insisted on having a fireworks-heavy celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, which was clearly a campaign rally no matter how much the taxpayers were bilked for it. Of course, the president's speech was pure culture-war vitriol, complete with classic Trumpian projection, this time when he called anti-racist activists "fascists," an extraordinary word choice that obviously better suits him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Companies owned by this billionaire GOP governor received up to $24 million in bailout loans

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family received up to $24 million from one of the federal government’s key coronavirus economic relief programs, according to data made public Monday.

At least six companies from Justice’s empire showed up on the list of Paycheck Protection Program aid recipients released by the Small Business Administration.

The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, Justice’s firm that owns and operates the iconic luxury resort, received a loan of between $5 million and $10 million.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image