Border Patrol chief receives brutal fact-check on Portland from Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

In a recent press conference, U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief says that arrests of protesters in Portland by unidentified agents in unmarked vehicles were targeting people committing violence. But according to OPB’s Ryan Haas, his reporting shows that isn’t necessarily the case.

“CBP Chief Mark Morgan says arrests in Portland by BORTAC have been ‘highly targeted’ toward people committing violence,” he tweeted this Tuesday. “The arrest story we broke that drew attention to this was against someone who had not committed any crime and was not charged.”

“Morgan calls it ‘offensive’ and a ‘lie’ to say officers aren’t clearly marked,” Haas wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Then has an image blown up to godzilla size to show the patches they wear on their uniforms. These patches are very hard to see at night and are very low contrast with camo uniforms.”


Renowned comedian Sarah Cooper explains to Nicolle Wallace why Trump is the ‘punchline’ of 2020

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

For some, comedian Sarah Cooper is the only good thing about the 2020 election.

Her TikTok and YouTube videos have sent a nation into hysterics about things that President Donald Trump says. She's been compared to Tina Fey, who, in 2008, used vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's own words against her by simply restating them in an interview that they reenacted on "Saturday Night Live."

When things come out of Trump's mouth, it's as if the world has become accustomed to what he says and the bizarre way in which he speaks. Cooper's videos capture the absurdity.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Cooper explained that the one thing everyone should garner from Trump's presidency is that in a world where he can be elected as president, really, truly, anyone can.

18-year-old arrested for assault after taunting cop with a donut — but video shows he didn’t touch anyone

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A protester was arrested at a pro-police rally in Washington state on Friday after he jokingly taunted police with a donut hanging from a stick by a string, the Everett Herald reports.

"Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, the man approached a group that included sheriff’s deputies and marshals assigned to patrol the courthouse campus, one of whom was a lieutenant wearing plain clothes," the Herald reports. "The suspect reportedly shoved the stick toward the plain-clothes deputy, and marshal James Simoneschi pushed him away before arresting him ... In court papers, the suspect was listed as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds."

Trump’s former Homeland Security official slams federal invasion of cities: ‘All politics to inflame tensions’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's move to send federal agents into American cities violate a number of laws, according to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. But it's Trump's former Homeland Security official who is now coming out against the move.

NBC News reported Tuesday afternoon that a former DHS official attacked the invasion of Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

"No one’s articulating the clear national security emergency here that you pull in federal officers en masse, and I would think the general public believes these are all politically motivated," said the official who served in the Trump administration. "It’s all politics. It’s all about what this president has done to distract from the real problems or to inflame tensions to appease his base."

