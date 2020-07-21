Border Patrol chief receives brutal fact-check on Portland from Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter

In a recent press conference, U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief says that arrests of protesters in Portland by unidentified agents in unmarked vehicles were targeting people committing violence. But according to OPB’s Ryan Haas, his reporting shows that isn’t necessarily the case.

“CBP Chief Mark Morgan says arrests in Portland by BORTAC have been ‘highly targeted’ toward people committing violence,” he tweeted this Tuesday. “The arrest story we broke that drew attention to this was against someone who had not committed any crime and was not charged.”

Also says unmarked vehicles are normal and necessary to deal with protesters. — Ryan Haas (@ryanjhaas) July 21, 2020

“Morgan calls it ‘offensive’ and a ‘lie’ to say officers aren’t clearly marked,” Haas wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Then has an image blown up to godzilla size to show the patches they wear on their uniforms. These patches are very hard to see at night and are very low contrast with camo uniforms.”