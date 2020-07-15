Quantcast
Brad Parscale mocked over demotion: ‘Apparently there is a limit to how much you can grift’

Published

9 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Facebook that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been demoted, after several months of a reportedly rocky relationship and frustration from the president over his sinking poll numbers.

Commenters on social media buried Parscale in mockery over the news.

2020 Election

