Brad Parscale mocked over demotion: ‘Apparently there is a limit to how much you can grift’
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Facebook that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been demoted, after several months of a reportedly rocky relationship and frustration from the president over his sinking poll numbers.
Commenters on social media buried Parscale in mockery over the news.
Irony: Brad Parscale just got demoted on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HZ2jWVS5iJ
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 16, 2020
Has @parscale tried putting his career in a bowl of rice? https://t.co/AbcoQjQcaV
— Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) July 16, 2020
BREAKING: Brad Parscale is out as Trump's campaign manager. Apparently there *is* a limit to how much you can grift in this administration (and it's a waterfront mansion, a pair of condos, a yacht and a Ferrari).
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 16, 2020
Parscale made the mistake of tweeting a Rasmussen poll showing Trump at 48% this morning and bragging about how good that was. That was enough for Trump. Into the cornfield.
— Diane Kelly (@DianeKelly) July 16, 2020
Terrible poll numbers for the President released today and Brad Parscale gets demoted shortly after…
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020
At least he got the covid exposure out of it.
— Julian (@resist_user) July 16, 2020
How much did Parscale fleece from donors to our for his exotic cars and luxe lifestyle?
— Skiers For Democracy (@Kalouria) July 16, 2020
This was coming since the #TulsaDeathRally when he referred to Brad as the data guy…..
— Pirate Pekingese (@iowacard) July 16, 2020
RIP Brad Parscale and thank you @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/wSox1YFTLG
— ⓣ ⓗ ⓘ ⓝ ⓚ ⓔ ⓡ (@someknew) July 16, 2020
https://t.co/lFFdf3Ftsf pic.twitter.com/vABeKemQlH
— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) July 16, 2020
