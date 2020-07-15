Brad Parscale mocked over demotion: ‘Apparently there is a limit to how much you can grift’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Facebook that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been demoted, after several months of a reportedly rocky relationship and frustration from the president over his sinking poll numbers.

Commenters on social media buried Parscale in mockery over the news.

Irony: Brad Parscale just got demoted on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HZ2jWVS5iJ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 16, 2020

Has @parscale tried putting his career in a bowl of rice? https://t.co/AbcoQjQcaV — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) July 16, 2020

BREAKING: Brad Parscale is out as Trump's campaign manager. Apparently there *is* a limit to how much you can grift in this administration (and it's a waterfront mansion, a pair of condos, a yacht and a Ferrari). — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 16, 2020

Parscale made the mistake of tweeting a Rasmussen poll showing Trump at 48% this morning and bragging about how good that was. That was enough for Trump. Into the cornfield. — Diane Kelly (@DianeKelly) July 16, 2020

Terrible poll numbers for the President released today and Brad Parscale gets demoted shortly after… — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020

At least he got the covid exposure out of it. — Julian (@resist_user) July 16, 2020

How much did Parscale fleece from donors to our for his exotic cars and luxe lifestyle? — Skiers For Democracy (@Kalouria) July 16, 2020

This was coming since the #TulsaDeathRally when he referred to Brad as the data guy….. — Pirate Pekingese (@iowacard) July 16, 2020