BUSTED: GOP congressman charged with 3 felonies after allegedly voting with fake address

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, KSNT reported that Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) is being charged with three felonies, including providing false information to law enforcement, voting without being qualified, and unlawful advance voting.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of failing to notify the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.

“Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations that he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election,” said the report. “The investigation was delayed significantly due to the coronavirus shutdown, Kagay said. But his office maintained constant contact with the sheriff’s office and received regular updates on the gathering of documents and statements.”

The investigation first became public in December. Even prior to this, Kansas GOP officials were pushing him to resign.

Watkins was scheduled to attend a primary debate held by KSNT tonight, and the news dropped within a half hour of the debate’s scheduled start.


Texan who led neo-Nazi group guilty of ‘swatting’ Black church: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Federal authorities have received a conviction in case in a "swatting" case, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

"A founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official, journalists and others," the AP reported. "John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to conspiring to transmit threats."

Experts cry foul on Trump for violating Hatch Act in anti-Biden speech

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's China press conference in the Rose Garden on Tuesday swiftly devolved into a rally-style political attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

His use of White House staffers for a political event drew immediate scrutiny, with commenters on social media suggesting it could run afoul of the Hatch Act — which prohibits most government employees from attending or participating in political events in their official capacity. Trump himself is not subject to this law, but any staff who helped him organize the event could be.

‘Self-destruction of the president’: Trump stuns observers with off the deep end press conference

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump clearly misses holding rallies filled with thousands of his fawning supporters hanging on his every self-aggrandizing word. So on Tuesday, at a press event ostensibly staged to discuss his new executive order withdrawing recognition of Hong Kong as independent from China, he decided to indulge himself by launching into a meandering campaign-style monologue for the reporters in attendance.

He leaped from topic to topic, sometimes in a single run-on sentence, and often failed to complete thought. He took aim at his election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, attacking a laundry list of the Democrat's policies that he twisted and distorted. Recalling a campaign theme he has long ignored, Trump called out Biden's son, saying: "Where's Hunter?"

