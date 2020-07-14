BUSTED: GOP congressman charged with 3 felonies after allegedly voting with fake address

On Tuesday, KSNT reported that Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) is being charged with three felonies, including providing false information to law enforcement, voting without being qualified, and unlawful advance voting.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of failing to notify the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.

“Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations that he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election,” said the report. “The investigation was delayed significantly due to the coronavirus shutdown, Kagay said. But his office maintained constant contact with the sheriff’s office and received regular updates on the gathering of documents and statements.”

The investigation first became public in December. Even prior to this, Kansas GOP officials were pushing him to resign.

Watkins was scheduled to attend a primary debate held by KSNT tonight, and the news dropped within a half hour of the debate’s scheduled start.