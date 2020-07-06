Quantcast
Connect with us

California pastor covered up relative’s attraction to children — until son revealed the truth

Published

3 hours ago

on

A California megachurch pastor allowed his youngest son to continue volunteer work with children despite confessing a sexual attraction to minors, until he was outed by his older brother.

The younger son of Rev. John Ortberg, pastor of Menlo Church, confessed the unwanted thoughts to his father in summer 2018, but his father assured him that he’d never acted on his attraction and allowed him to continue volunteer work coaching an Ultimate Frisbee team for high school students, reported Religion News Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortberg prayed for his son and offered a referral for counseling, but did not notify the church’s elder board.

The elder board remained in the dark until the pastor’s other son, Daniel Lavery, sent an email to church leaders in November 2019 and then publicly broke with his parents.

Lavery did not reveal his reason for the split until June, saying church elders had not conducted the “robust, thorough inquiry” they had promised, and then outed his younger brother John “Johnny” Ortberg III.

The pastor took a leave of absence after the allegations were first made and was reprimanded by the San Francisco-area church, and had returned to the pulpit after a brief restoration process.

The relationship between Lavery and his brother became strained after Lavery came out as transgender in 2018, and he hoped to reconcile by inviting their sister to a siblings meeting in fall 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavery said the meeting started out well, but his brother admitted that he had told their parents and sister about his attraction to children.

“It was then I learned the reason my brother had been avoiding me was not only because of my transition, but it was because everyone else in the family knew that he was a pedophile,” Lavery said, “and I didn’t.”

Lavery was concerned that his brother continued working with children and called himself a “virtuous pedophile” because he never acted on that attraction, and felt that his father was placing innocent children in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I became convinced that my parents do not have my brother’s best interests at heart,” Lavery said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump lobbyists worked with two businesses to score major COVID-19 cash from PPP loans

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

CNBC reported Monday that at least two businesses used lobbyist pals of President Donald Trump to score major PPP loans in the COVID-19 bailout.

"Lindblad Expeditions and Laundrylux Distribution, two companies that hired Trump-linked lobbyists Jeff Miller and Brian Ballard, received millions of dollars in small business relief loans," CNBC reported.

While Laundrylux denies any link between Ballard's lobbying, it raises questions about the ethics and transparency of distribution for the PPP bailout. Ballard recently helped raise over $560,000 for Trump's joint fundraising committees with firm partner Daniel McFaul. Ballard also serves as a Republican Party regional vice-chair while also working as a lobbyist for Laundrylux.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s niece condemns him as having the maturity of a 3-year-old in harsh new excerpt

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Despite efforts by members of the Trump family and their allies to prevent Mary L. Trump’s new tell-all book from being released, it looks like the book will be coming out sooner than previously expected. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Simon & Schuster has announced that the release date for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has been moved from July 28 to Tuesday, July 14 “due to high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Simon & Schuster also released the book’s back cover, containing insights into its contents and saying of President Donald Trump: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information.”

Continue Reading
 
 