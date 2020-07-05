Catholic support for Trump plummeting after attacks on Black Lives Matter and his COVID-19 bungles: report

According to a report from Irish Central, recently polling among white Catholics shows Donald Trump has is quickly losing their faith that he is up to the job, with his approval number dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.

In a recent Pew Research Center Poll, white Catholic approval numbers have dropped, falling from 62 percent support in April to 54 percent now.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “44 percent strongly support him a drop of seven points and 44 percent disapprove, a rise of nine points.”

Irish Central also notes the president’s support is seeing an overall decline among Christians, explaining, “In fact, Trump’s support among Christian groups, in general, has taken a hit since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests. Around 51 percent of all Christians supported Trump at the beginning of the year, rising to 44 percent in April before falling significantly to 49 percent.”

You can read more here.