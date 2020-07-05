Catholic support for Trump plummeting after attacks on Black Lives Matter and his COVID-19 bungles: report
According to a report from Irish Central, recently polling among white Catholics shows Donald Trump has is quickly losing their faith that he is up to the job, with his approval number dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.
In a recent Pew Research Center Poll, white Catholic approval numbers have dropped, falling from 62 percent support in April to 54 percent now.
According to the report, “44 percent strongly support him a drop of seven points and 44 percent disapprove, a rise of nine points.”
Irish Central also notes the president’s support is seeing an overall decline among Christians, explaining, “In fact, Trump’s support among Christian groups, in general, has taken a hit since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests. Around 51 percent of all Christians supported Trump at the beginning of the year, rising to 44 percent in April before falling significantly to 49 percent.”
You can read more here.
Historians dismiss Trump’s ‘heroes’ park picks: ‘They threw a bunch of stuff on the wall and went with whatever stuck’
Queried by the Washington Post over the some of the historical figures Donald Trump's White House suggested for a proposed "National Garden of American Heroes," several historians scratched their heads at a few of the names with one admitting, "The choices vary from odd to probably inappropriate to provocative."
Likely resulting from the Trump's recent obsession with protesters pulling down statues -- mainly of Confederate soldiers -- the president pitched the idea of a park with a collection of statues and then offered up a list that had more than a few surprising choices.
‘There is no racism’: Couple destroying Black Lives Matter mural faces off against bystanders
A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.
Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.
The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.
A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.
"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.